Russia ready to restore diplomatic ties with Georgia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that Moscow is ready to re-establish diplomatic relations with Tbilisi. He made the remarks in an interview with the Russian state-aligned outlet Izvestia.

In 2008, following the war, Georgia severed diplomatic ties with Russia. Air travel between the two countries was suspended, and Russia tightened its visa regime.

According to Galuzin, diplomatic relations were “disrupted by the Saakashvili regime.” In the interview, the Russian official praises members of the ruling Georgian Dream party and describes a statement made by Georgia’s de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili in autumn 2024 — in which he apologized to “our Ossetian brothers and sisters” — as “reasonable.”

Galuzin also said that Russia’s decision to recognize the sovereignty of Abkhazia and so-called South Ossetia is not up for revision, but that Moscow is ready to develop “mutually beneficial cooperation” with Georgia “in all areas.”

What did Galuzin say?

“Diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia were severed not by us, but by the Saakashvili regime, after this regime tried to carry out aggression against the population of South Ossetia, Russian peacekeepers, and therefore against the Russian Federation. Now in Georgia, the Saakashvili regime is being severely criticized for this. He himself is under numerous lawsuits.

Last fall, during the election campaign, the Georgian leadership made very sensible statements about the need to apologize to the people of South Ossetia and its intention to achieve reconciliation. As I understand it, official Tbilisi has the same attitude towards Abkhazia. And these are certainly positive signals. We hope that they will translate into concrete steps to normalize Georgia’s relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia based on a sober perception of current realities.

We regret that the Georgian leadership continues to link the restoration of diplomatic relations with our position on Abkhazia and South Ossetia. We have repeatedly stated, and I am ready to repeat this, that the decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the sovereignty and independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, adopted in August 2008, is not subject to revision.

But we are ready to further comprehensively develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia.

For Georgia, Russia remains a key market in many areas, in particular for wine products and fruits. On the other hand, Russia is a leading supplier of energy and grain to Georgia.

Russia and Georgia are united by a common history, common faith, cultural, humanitarian, and human ties. Guided by the understanding of the historical close ties between our countries and peoples and the need to develop comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, the Russian side has taken very significant steps in recent years.

In particular, direct flights between Russia and Georgia have been restored. A visa-free regime has been restored for Georgian citizens upon entry. As for diplomatic relations, we are ready to restore them. We are ready to go as far as the Georgian side is ready to go. There are no restrictions for us here.”

Russia ready to restore diplomatic ties with Georgia