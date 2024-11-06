Russia ready for normalization with Georgia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with RIA Novosti that Russia is ready to continue the process of normalizing bilateral relations with Georgia.

“The Georgian people have made their choice, and we respect it. We are prepared to continue the process of normalizing bilateral relations.

The choice, in reality, is between sovereign development based on national interests and external governance, between traditional values and externally imposed neoliberal frameworks,” Lavrov said.

He also dismissed claims by American analysts of Russian interference in Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections as false.

A month before the elections, Lavrov stated that Moscow is willing to help Georgia reconcile with its “neighbors”—the “states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia”—if all sides are interested.

“The current Georgian leadership is simply assessing the past honestly. They have clearly stated, ‘we want a historical reconciliation.’ How and in what form this reconciliation might take place is for the countries themselves—Abkhazia and South Ossetia—to decide. They are neighbors of Georgia, and some contact is inevitable.

If there is interest on all sides in normalizing these relations and securing non-aggression agreements… if the parties are interested, we would be ready to assist,” Lavrov said at the time.

