fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Russia's Lavrov says Moscow ready to "continue normalizing" relations with Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russia ready for normalization with Georgia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with RIA Novosti that Russia is ready to continue the process of normalizing bilateral relations with Georgia.

“The Georgian people have made their choice, and we respect it. We are prepared to continue the process of normalizing bilateral relations.

The choice, in reality, is between sovereign development based on national interests and external governance, between traditional values and externally imposed neoliberal frameworks,” Lavrov said.

He also dismissed claims by American analysts of Russian interference in Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections as false.

A month before the elections, Lavrov stated that Moscow is willing to help Georgia reconcile with its “neighbors”—the “states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia”—if all sides are interested.

“The current Georgian leadership is simply assessing the past honestly. They have clearly stated, ‘we want a historical reconciliation.’ How and in what form this reconciliation might take place is for the countries themselves—Abkhazia and South Ossetia—to decide. They are neighbors of Georgia, and some contact is inevitable.

If there is interest on all sides in normalizing these relations and securing non-aggression agreements… if the parties are interested, we would be ready to assist,” Lavrov said at the time.

Russia ready for normalization with Georgia

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 27 October-1 November, 2024

2

"Armenia isn't militarizing but raising cost of attacking it": opinion

3

Accounts of Georgian employees of the "Atlantic Council" have been frozen

4

Georgian manganese mines and ferroalloy plant halt operations, leaving 5,400 jobless

5

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

6

"Georgia will become a pariah state." Experts' views on the international boycott of the elections

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews