Russia is preparing cruises from occupied Ukrainian Mariupol to Batumi in Georgia

Russia: Mariupol–Batumi cruises

Russia is considering the possibility of resuming international cruises through the Sea of Azov, which came under its control following its invasion of Ukraine. One of the main proposed routes is from Mariupol – a Ukrainian city occupied by Russia – to Batumi on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

The information comes from a Russian government document circulated by the state news agency RIA Novosti.

The document states that Moscow plans to restore the cruise route between Mariupol and Batumi, which existed before Russia launched its war in Ukraine.

“Should a passenger pier be restored or built, the Mariupol–Batumi route could be resumed,” the document says.

It also notes that the cruise ship Mustai Karim could be used for such voyages.

Tbilisi has not yet issued any official comment on this Russian initiative.

There are eight ports operating in the Sea of Azov: Mariupol, Yeysk, Kavkaz, Temryuk, Berdyansk, Azov, Rostov-on-Don, and Taganrog. However, only Taganrog currently has a dedicated passenger pier, while the ports of Yeysk and Mariupol have largely lost the capacity to accommodate large passenger vessels.

The initiative carries symbolic and political significance amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Mariupol was captured by Russian occupation forces in 2022 after a prolonged siege and intense bombardment. The city became one of the most prominent symbols of the war — both in terms of the humanitarian catastrophe and the widespread destruction of infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, the idea of reviving cruise tourism is seen not only as an economic initiative but also as an attempt by Moscow to portray the occupied territories as spaces for “normal life.”

This issue is particularly sensitive for Georgia. In 2023, the Russian cruise ship Astoria Grande arrived in Batumi, where it was met with protests by local residents. Activists and citizens opposed such tourist voyages while Russia continued its war in Ukraine.

In 2025, reports emerged that the same ship could return to Georgia in 2026. According to its official website, Astoria Grande planned cruises from March to May 2026, including a stop in Batumi in April.

Now, Moscow’s new initiative involving the Sea of Azov raises questions not only about infrastructural capabilities but also about the political signals Russia is sending to the Black Sea region.

News In Georgia