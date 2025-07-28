fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Russia asks the Georgian government to respond to “Russophobic incidents” against fencers

messenger vk-black email copy print

Against Russian athletes in Georgia

The Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia published a statement on Facebook saying they had “taken note of Russophobic incidents” against Russian athletes participating in the ongoing Fencing World Championship in Tbilisi and expect the Georgian authorities to “take necessary measures.”

What happened

On July 22, the Fencing World Championship opened in Tbilisi, with Russian athletes holding military ranks also participating. It was also reported that among them are two athletes who served as authorized representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin during elections.

A group of Georgian activists staged a protest outside the hotel where the Russian athletes are staying, setting off firecrackers and displaying a banner reading:

“Russian pigs, you are not welcome here! Today it’s fireworks, tomorrow it will be Grads.”

A protest also took place in front of the Sports Palace where the competitions are being held – activists burned a Russian flag there.

News in Georgia

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 21-25 July, 2025

2

"Crossing Armenian border is impossible without control of local services" – Yerevan’s response to Aliyev

3

“The route through Armenia will be an alternative, not the main one”: expert opinion

4

Azerbaijani-Russian relations at a new stage: causes of tension and future prospects

5

Pashinyan remains Armenia’s most trusted politician, but his approval rating has declined: IRI poll

6

Ilham Aliyev on the lawsuit against Russia, his meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, the Zangezur corridor, and more