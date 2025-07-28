Russia asks the Georgian government to respond to “Russophobic incidents” against fencers

Against Russian athletes in Georgia

The Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia published a statement on Facebook saying they had “taken note of Russophobic incidents” against Russian athletes participating in the ongoing Fencing World Championship in Tbilisi and expect the Georgian authorities to “take necessary measures.”

What happened

On July 22, the Fencing World Championship opened in Tbilisi, with Russian athletes holding military ranks also participating. It was also reported that among them are two athletes who served as authorized representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin during elections.

A group of Georgian activists staged a protest outside the hotel where the Russian athletes are staying, setting off firecrackers and displaying a banner reading:

“Russian pigs, you are not welcome here! Today it’s fireworks, tomorrow it will be Grads.”

A protest also took place in front of the Sports Palace where the competitions are being held – activists burned a Russian flag there.

News in Georgia