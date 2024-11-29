European Parliament: Georgia’s October 26 elections 'rigged' – What’s in resolution?

European Parliament declares Georgian election falsified

On 28 November, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating that the parliamentary elections held in Georgia on 26 October were rigged. The document rejects the election results and calls for sanctions against the leaders of the Georgian Dream party.

According to the resolution, the European Parliament refuses to recognize the election results and demands new parliamentary elections in an “improved electoral environment under the supervision of an independent and impartial electoral administration.”

This is the first resolution adopted by the European Parliament following the 26 October elections.

The document is titled: “On the Democratic Crisis in Georgia, Worsened by the Latest Parliamentary Elections and Alleged Fraud.”

The resolution received near-unanimous support and was submitted by five main European Parliament groups: the European People’s Party, Social Democrats, Greens, Liberals, and European Conservatives.

The resolution was supported by 444 MEPs, with 72 voting against and 82 abstaining.

Although the resolution is not legally binding, it serves as an important political and symbolic document, reflecting the position of the directly elected body of the European Union.

Key provisions of resolution:

Criticism of the election: The resolution explicitly states that the October elections did not meet international standards for democratic elections. It highlights numerous violations, including voter intimidation, bribery, obstacles for observers, vote manipulation, and confiscation of voter IDs.

Demand for new election: The European Parliament refuses to recognize the election results and demands new parliamentary elections under improved conditions and supervised by an independent electoral administration.

Sanctions Against Bidzina Ivanishvili: Special attention is given to the role of Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the Georgian Dream party, in the "democratic regression" and harm to the country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations in favor of closer ties with Russia. The European Parliament calls for personal sanctions against him.

Sanctions against other Georgian Dream leaders: The resolution suggests imposing sanctions on other Georgian Dream leaders, including Irakli Kobakhidze, Kakha Kaladze, Shalva Papuashvili, and Irakli Garibashvili.

: The resolution suggests imposing sanctions on other Georgian Dream leaders, including Irakli Kobakhidze, Kakha Kaladze, Shalva Papuashvili, and Irakli Garibashvili. Appeal for Mikhail Saakashvili’s pardon: The European Parliament urges President Salome Zourabichvili to pardon former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been in detention for four years.

Limitations of resolution

The European Parliament itself does not have the authority to impose sanctions. This is the prerogative of EU member states, which make such decisions based on consensus.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, at least four countries—Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, and Bulgaria—currently do not support sanctions against Ivanishvili and representatives of the Georgian government.

