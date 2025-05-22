Procession and pyre - Abkhazia marks victims of the 19th-century Russo-Caucasian War. Video

Ceremony in Abkhazia, Russo-Caucasian War

Every year on May 21, Abkhazia marks the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Russo-Caucasian War of 1817–1864.

This was the period when the Russian Empire was conquering the Caucasus. Around 1.5 million Circassians, Abkhazians, and Adyghe were expelled from the region to the Ottoman Empire. Eighty percent of Abkhazians were forced to leave their homeland. They are known as muhajirs.

No one can say with certainty how many Abkhazians are scattered across the world today as a result of that tragedy. Estimates range from 500,000 to 1 million.

The largest Abkhaz diasporas are in Turkey, Syria, and Jordan.

During the tsarist and later Soviet periods, returning home was forbidden. But for at least the last 25 years, Abkhazia has officially declared repatriation a cherished national dream and a core idea.

As always, the president of Abkhazia and members of the government took part in the commemorative ceremony.

