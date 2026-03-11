OSCE Parliamentary Assembly calls on Georgia’s political forces to restore dialogue

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly delegation says the lack of political dialogue poses a serious obstacle to stability and the resolution of Georgia’s challenges.

On 4 March, a delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly concluded a multi-day visit to Georgia. The visit aimed to encourage political dialogue, strengthen democratic institutions and promote broad participation from across the country’s political spectrum.

During the visit, the delegation met the chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, the speaker of parliament, the prime minister, and the foreign and interior ministers. The delegation also met the ombudsman, representatives of opposition parties both inside and outside parliament, as well as members of civil society and the diplomatic corps.

According to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, the visit once again left him with the impression that Georgia’s political landscape includes many strong and impressive figures. However, political dialogue within the country is effectively absent.

“I once again realised that there are many very impressive politicians in Georgia — both inside parliament and outside it. They seem to communicate constantly with international partners, but I was shocked to discover that they do not communicate with each other,” he said.

Pons Sampietro called on all sides to engage in direct communication and constructive interaction in order to restore political dialogue in the country. He said the authorities bear particular responsibility in this process.

The delegation also welcomed the broad consensus across Georgia’s political spectrum on the goal of European integration. It noted that the next parliamentary elections, whenever they take place, must comply with OSCE commitments and standards. However, according to the delegation, sharp political polarisation remains a serious obstacle.

Special Representative for the South Caucasus Luis Graça said political and social polarisation in Georgia prevents the country from fully using its potential.

He said the delegation itself includes members with different political views. They often disagree on many issues but still find ways to cooperate. He added that they expect the same approach from Georgia’s political leaders.

Graça also warned that violence against state institutions is unacceptable.

Delegation member Christine Blower said Georgian society and its leaders ultimately bear responsibility for resolving the country’s political problems.

She said international organisations can only facilitate the process, not resolve a country’s internal political crises.

“We at the OSCE or other international organisations cannot solve these problems. The Georgian people and their leaders must do that. I hope we will see responsible steps to reduce political escalation and return to real dialogue,” she said.

The delegation also expressed concern about possible attempts by members of the ruling party to ban some opposition parties. According to the delegation, such steps could further escalate political confrontation and deepen the country’s international isolation.

Delegation member Evrosima Pejović said Georgia especially needs stability and unity in the current difficult geopolitical environment.

She said banning political parties or civic activity does not solve problems. Pejović also referred to recent assessments of Georgia’s legislation published by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). She urged the authorities to address the identified shortcomings.

At the same time, she said the political process should take place within appropriate institutions. She added that an opposition boycott cannot replace dialogue and political engagement.

The delegation also asked the authorities to arrange a meeting with individuals whom opposition forces consider political prisoners. The authorities did not grant the request.

According to a statement from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the visit forms part of its ongoing engagement with Georgia. This engagement includes election observation and parliamentary cooperation.

The assembly will review the results of the visit at a meeting of its Bureau and at the organisation’s annual session in The Hague.

Political dialogue in Georgia