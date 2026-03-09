OSCE/ODIHR expresses deep concern over new laws adopted in Georgia

OSCE/ODIHR concerned by Georgia’s new laws

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has issued a statement regarding new laws and amendments adopted in Georgia. It says the changes could seriously restrict fundamental human rights, including political participation, civic activism and freedom of expression.

The statement refers to laws and amendments approved by the Georgian parliament on 4 March. According to ODIHR, against the backdrop of ongoing protests in the country and a deteriorating democratic environment, they could have a significant impact on the activities of civil society.

ODIHR notes that the new rules introduce restrictions for civil society organisations and individuals receiving foreign funding. In particular, they prohibit them from joining political parties or running for public office, and further tighten access to international financial assistance. In addition, the changes introduce criminal liability for actions that could be interpreted as “delegitimising” the authorities.

According to the organisation, the broad scope of the new legislation could affect not only NGOs and human rights defenders, but also individual experts, consultants and service providers. ODIHR says this raises concerns both for freedom of expression and for citizens’ participation in public and political life.

ODIHR also draws attention to vague wording used in the legislation. Terms such as “mass disobedience” or “extremism”, it says, are defined too broadly and could serve as grounds for criminal prosecution. The bureau believes such wording fails to meet rule-of-law requirements regarding legal clarity and predictability, increasing the risk of arbitrary enforcement.

“Criminalising any foreign funding without prior government authorisation, with penalties of up to six years’ imprisonment, is a disproportionate measure that would undermine the work of civil society organisations critical to the government,” the statement said.

In conclusion, ODIHR notes that OSCE participating States have repeatedly reaffirmed the importance of civil society for a strong and successful democracy. Relevant commitments oblige states to respect the right to establish political parties and to ensure conditions that allow them to compete on an equal footing.

The organisation says it remains ready to continue supporting Georgia so that its legislation complies with international democratic standards and the rights of all citizens are properly protected.

This is not the first time ODIHR has expressed concern over Georgia’s legislation. The organisation has previously noted that new rules regulating the activities of non-governmental organisations could significantly restrict their functioning.

A year ago, in March 2025, ODIHR also criticised changes to the regulation of demonstrations and other forms of assembly, saying the sanctions envisaged were excessively harsh and incompatible with international human rights standards.

On 4 March 2026, the ruling Georgian Dream party adopted in its third reading the so-called “grants law”, which, among other things, criminalises the rejection of the government’s legitimacy. A new article was added to the Criminal Code — “Extremism against the constitutional order”, which предусматривает a fine, 400 to 600 hours of community service, or up to three years in prison.

In addition, amendments were introduced to the organic law “On Political Associations of Citizens”. Under the changes, a person employed under a labour contract by an organisation receiving more than 20% of its annual income from a “foreign power” is banned from membership in a political party for eight years.