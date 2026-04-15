Plastic bottles to be banned in food service under new law in Georgia

Plastic law in Georgia

From 1 July 2026, new restrictions on plastic use will come into force in Georgia. Customers will no longer be able to buy drinks in plastic bottles in cafés, restaurants and other food service venues.

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, the changes aim to reduce plastic consumption and limit its impact on the environment.

Where will the ban apply?

The ban on selling drinks in plastic bottles will apply to food service businesses, including cafés, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and similar venues.

From 1 July 2026, these establishments will no longer be allowed to offer drinks in plastic bottles to customers.

However, drinks in plastic bottles will continue to be sold in shops and supermarkets.

What has already been banned?

The ministry said that from 1 April 2026, the production of plastic forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks, plates, straws, drink stirrers, as well as food containers, cups and lids made of expanded polystyrene, has already been banned, except for products intended for export. Imports and the placement of these items on the market are also prohibited.

From the same date, public procurement rules also ban the purchase of plastic cups, containers and bottles with a capacity of up to three litres.

What will be banned from 1 July?

From 1 July 2026, new rules will take effect. Food service businesses will not be allowed to serve ready-to-eat food in single-use plastic containers or cups.

From the same date, they will also be banned from serving drinks in plastic bottles.

Which changes have been postponed until 2031?

Under the original government decision adopted in 2026, the production, import and sale of drinks in plastic bottles — except for those intended for export — were due to be banned from 1 February 2027.

However, at a government meeting on 8 April 2026, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the deadline had been revised following consultations with the business sector. He said the production, import and sale of drinks in plastic bottles would be fully banned from 1 February 2031.

The ban will include exceptions. It will not apply to drinking water in containers of three litres or more, or to other beverages in volumes of 20 litres or more.

Regulations and reality

Efforts to limit plastic use in Georgia are not new. The country already restricts the sale of plastic bags, and legislation requires retailers to use biodegradable alternatives. In practice, however, enforcement remains inconsistent and only some shops comply.

Despite the ban that came into force on 1 April, single-use plastic items such as plates and containers are still widely available in markets.

“I will keep selling them until I get fined. Then we will see what happens. What should I do with this stock? Throwing it away would be a big loss for me,” a shop owner told JAMnews.

Why is the government tightening the rules?

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture cites environmental concerns as the main reason for the move.

According to the ministry, several studies have assessed the scale of plastic pollution in Georgia. These suggest that around 88% of waste found in rivers is plastic, with single-use items making up the largest share. The same data indicate that plastic bottles account for roughly 41% of this waste.

In other words, the problem is neither theoretical nor cosmetic: plastic has already become a primary source of pollution, particularly in aquatic ecosystems.

Another systemic issue is the lack of waste separation. Waste sorting remains limited in Georgia, which hinders recycling and causes greater environmental damage than would occur under proper waste management.

What does this mean for consumers?

In practice, the new restrictions are likely to lead to a greater use of glass containers and other alternatives to plastic bottles.

This will probably also affect prices. Drinks in glass bottles are usually more expensive, so the cost of beverages of the same volume may increase once the restrictions come into force.

Plastic law in Georgia