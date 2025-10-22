Opinion:'Georgia turns into service hub for Russia'

The fact that Russia has started supplying oil to a new refinery in Georgia is a very worrying sign, especially amid Western sanctions, says Giorgi Rukhadze, founder of the Strategic Analysis Centre.

According to Reuters, in October the Russian oil company RussNeft delivered its first shipment of oil to a new refinery at the port of Kulevi in Georgia. The agency reports that Russia is seeking to expand its export routes while bypassing the impact of Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Giorgi Rukhadze: “In reality, the Kremlin’s aim is to isolate Georgia from the West as much as possible.

“We are seeing unimaginable things happen at breakneck speed. If Russian oil is being delivered to Kulevi, it means no one is asking Georgia’s permission anymore. That is a very worrying sign, especially given Western sanctions.

“Add to that the fact that vehicles make up the largest share of Georgia’s trade. The country mainly imports cars and also exports them — and almost all of those exports go to Russia. This too is part of efforts to circumvent Western sanctions.

“Georgia is already becoming a service hub for Russia. No one asks the Georgian government anything anymore. Meanwhile, the remaining power of Bidzina Ivanishvili is being used to crack heads at protests and send people to prison, destroying what remains of democracy in the country.”

