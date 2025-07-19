Opinion: "Russia is trying to hurt Armenia’s economy using a proxy - and Georgia is the proxy"

Russia is using Georgia against Armenia

“Russia is doing everything it can to subjugate Armenia and is strangling its economy with Georgia’s hands,” Georgian political analyst Paata Zakareishvili said, commenting on reports that Georgia had blocked the import of liquefied gas from Russia to Armenia.

Georgia’s Revenue Service denies these claims, but in Armenia, local media and social networks were full of assertions and testimonies that the transit was in fact blocked on Georgian territory.

Political analyst Paata Zakareishvili: “The cargo passing through our territory has nothing to do with Georgia. If it’s properly packaged, Georgia allows its transport – that’s it.

This has been the case for many years, especially since we’ve always had a special attitude toward Armenia.

And suddenly, strange things have started happening.

For example, Georgia suddenly began stopping and inspecting the quality of Armenian brandy. Why do you care about the quality of the brandy if it’s not meant for you? The situation between Russia and Armenia is becoming increasingly tense.

There are pro-Russian forces in Armenia, and Russia doesn’t want them to weaken. So it’s doing everything it can to use others to undermine Armenia – to send a message: ‘You’d better behave, or it’ll get worse.’

And unfortunately, Georgia is now playing the role of the Russian Empire’s gloves. Georgia is the gloves Russia uses to choke Armenia’s economy. This is absolutely unacceptable and immoral.”

On July 16, Georgia’s Revenue Service denied the claim that Georgia was blocking gas transit from Russia to Armenia.

According to the agency, due to the increase in cargo flow, all customs procedures for vehicles engaged in international transport are being carried out in a highly active mode to ensure smooth transit. In addition, customs officers at all checkpoints across Georgia are on 24/7 standby to promptly carry out inspections of both individuals and vehicles.

Earlier, media reported that the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG), widely used as fuel in Armenia, had increased by 40% after Georgia allegedly disrupted gas transit from Russia to Armenia.

