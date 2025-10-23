Opinion on arrests of Georgian officials: 'This is not anti-corruption drive, but redistribution of wealth'

Political analyst Giya Khukhashvili commented on the high-profile scandal surrounding former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who faces corruption charges. According to Khukhashvili, the case is a criminal frame-up, noting that “everyone knew this entire system was built on corruption.”

The political analyst argues that this is not a fight against corruption, but a process of property redistribution, triggered by the case of businessman Levan Jangveladze (brother of the “thief-in-law” Merab Jangveladze, who was killed in Tbilisi on 14 March 2025).

An unprecedented scandal is erupting within Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party. Irakli Garibashvili, who has twice served as Georgia’s prime minister, is a former party chair and the main protégé of its founder Bidzina Ivanishvili. He has become embroiled in a corruption case. Garibashvili has already been questioned by the State Security Service (SSS), which said he “admitted to receiving illegal income over many years.” Earlier, his home was searched. Alongside Garibashvili, two other former senior officials are implicated in the corruption scandal — former head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili and Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze. Their homes were also searched.

Giya Khukhashvili: “The government isn’t fighting corruption — it’s filling its own coffers using those it once allowed to line their pockets. The authorities made a political decision, negotiated with these people, probably specifying exact sums they were expected to contribute. When they failed to deliver, the authorities were forced to follow through with threats and initiate criminal proceedings.

It was publicly known that these individuals were corrupt and involved in illegal business. The issue now isn’t whether they will be arrested — they will be if they don’t reach an agreement with the authorities, and they won’t be if they do.

Everyone knew Garibashvili was involved in corruption and illegal business. He was not alone — the entire system was built this way. Any authoritarian regime relies on corruption and illicit income, because authoritarianism cannot exist without them. This monstrous system requires constant replenishment.”

What chances would Garibashvili have had to earn illicit income if he hadn’t been prime minister?

“The government’s goal has never been — and still isn’t — to fight corruption or to catch Garibashvili, Liluashvili, or others. Their objective is to reclaim their own money. How this story ends depends on the agreements reached. The negotiation process is already in its final stage, but it is ongoing. The law is being used not to combat corruption, but to force the return of money.”

