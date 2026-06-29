Nuri the kid joins Tbilisi Zoo's Barbary sheep family. Video

Nuri the kid is the newest member of the Barbary sheep family at Tbilisi Zoo. Barbary sheep are native to North Africa, and the name Nuri means “light” in several African languages.

Nuri is doing well but is still cautious and rarely strays far from his mother.

The Barbary sheep arrived in Georgia after the devastating floods of 13 June 2015, which almost destroyed Tbilisi Zoo. The zoo received the animals from colleagues in the UK. Barbary sheep are relatively rare in the wild, making every successful birth at the zoo a particularly significant event.

The species is known for its hardiness and remarkable ability to adapt. Its thick, shaggy coat protects it from both heat and cold, allowing it to thrive in a wide range of climates. The Barbary sheep have also adapted well to Tbilisi’s climate and are thriving at the zoo.

Barbary sheep usually live in small groups made up of females, their young and a single dominant male, which earns its position by competing with other males.

Tbilisi Zoo‘s history spans nearly a century. It was founded on 10 February 1927 on the basis of the Caucasian Society for the Acclimatisation of Animals, which had been keeping wild animals since the early 20th century, though without official zoo status. The zoo was originally built on 70 hectares in the Vere River gorge. Over the years, the expansion of the capital — and later the devastating flood of 13 June 2015 — significantly reduced the territory of the old zoo. Today, it covers five hectares and is home to around 1,500 animals, each with its own story. In this video series, we will introduce you to the residents of Tbilisi Zoo. We will show how their day unfolds, how they interact with other animals and people, and how their behaviour changes depending on the weather and the season. Get ready to hear many fascinating stories.

Barbary sheep at Tbilisi Zoo