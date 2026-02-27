Armenia and Poland to continue military-technical cooperation as Pashinyan visits Warsaw

Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Poland

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during an official visit to Poland. After the meeting, the two leaders addressed the press. Both said the visit would give new momentum to relations between Yerevan and Warsaw.

Poland’s prime minister praised Pashinyan’s personal efforts to establish peace in the region. He described them as a rare demonstration of political will and vision “in today’s difficult conditions, amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”.

Armenia and Poland signed a military-technical cooperation agreement during the visit. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Poland’s Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed the document.

“We believe cooperation in the field of security will benefit not only Armenia, but the entire region,” Donald Tusk said.

According to him, Yerevan and Warsaw clearly understand what they must do “to stand together and remain stable, and to ensure the security of their country and people.”

Cooperation to continue and expand

Armenia’s prime minister’s office said the leaders discussed:

issues related to the implementation of joint programmes,

the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,

the implementation of the “Trump Route” initiative (a transit road through Armenian territory),

and matters concerning the further development of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.

Donald Tusk stressed Poland’s interest, as a member state of the European Union, in strengthening and deepening cooperation with Armenia.

The Armenian prime minister highlighted the importance of expanding economic cooperation with Poland. Pashinyan thanked the Polish leader for supporting Armenia’s European integration process.

‘It is commendable that Armenia has chosen the European path’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was symbolic that his meeting with Pashinyan took place on 26 February. Armenia and Poland established diplomatic relations on that date in 1992.

Tusk welcomed the Armenian parliament’s decision to adopt a law launching the process towards European Union membership, saying the country had chosen a European path. He stressed that the EU tends to accept countries that “share the same values”.

“We remain very cautious, but clearly open to EU enlargement — for all countries that choose democracy, independence and peace.”

“Armenia’s task is to meet EU standards”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Poland’s support gives Armenia greater confidence to continue democratic reforms. He described the country’s main task as “becoming a state that meets European standards”.

Pashinyan acknowledged that democratic reforms involve a complex process and bring “challenges and doubts”.

“Some try to create the impression that being a democratic country means being weak and unable to guarantee and defend your own security. Poland offers a vivid example of how democracy can coexist with a strong security system and a strong economy.”

He praised Poland’s support for democratic reforms in Armenia and for efforts to establish peace in the region. Pashinyan said Europe, including Poland, has served as a model for him in this process.

“In the peace process, it was the example of Europe’s difficult and brutal history that convinced us that peace truly matters most.”

New agreement to replace previous cooperation document

Armenia’s government approved the signing of a military-technical cooperation agreement with Poland in advance. Ministers made the decision during a cabinet meeting held last week. After the signing, parliament will now review the document and ratify it.

The new agreement will replace a defence cooperation document that parliament ratified in 2005.

“The new agreement aims to establish the main principles and procedures for cooperation in the military-technical sphere, based on equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit,” the explanatory note says.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Poland’s Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed the agreement.

The explanatory note also states that Armenia attaches great importance to deepening relations with Poland, based on mutual trust, in order to achieve “tangible results” in the defence sphere. No further details are available at this stage.

