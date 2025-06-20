NGOs: “We fight together — for each other, for our beneficiaries, and for free Georgia”

Joint statement by Georgian NGOs

Georgian non-governmental organisations have issued a joint statement condemning the adoption of restrictive laws, particularly the law on the registration of foreign agents (FARA). The authors express solidarity with their colleagues who have been asked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to hand over confidential information.

The NGOs declare that they stand united in their struggle and will not surrender Georgia’s future “to either Ivanishvili’s regime or the authoritarian systems of Putin and Lukashenko.”

They report that the enforcement of the new law began on 17 June, with human rights defenders already being asked to provide personal data of the citizens under their protection — including ID numbers, names, surnames, photographs, financial and banking information, as well as health records.

“We state clearly and unanimously – no one will be left alone in this struggle. This kind of ideological and institutional persecution of civil society is a direct copy of the Russian model. We will not surrender Georgia’s future to Ivanishvili’s regime or to the authoritarian systems of Putin and Lukashenko.

We fight together — for each other, for our beneficiaries, and for a free Georgia.

We do not live by Russian rules, and we never will,” the statement reads.