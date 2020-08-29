Prison death, bus tragedy, captivity and prosecution - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of August 24-29, 2020

• Death of prisoner in S. Ossetia: gov’t resigns, but people demand resignation of president, prosecutor

• Will Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange prisoners? Opinions from Armenian experts

• Remotely from Georgia – gov’t launches travel and work plan to attract remote workers during pandemic

• Op-Ed: what was achieved with the staged trip of Georgian politicians to Abkhazia?