Remotely from Georgia – gov’t launches travel and work plan to attract remote workers during pandemic

The Georgian government has launched a project that will allow citizens of 95 countries to travel to the country and work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only applicants whose country passports allow them to travel to Georgia for a period of 360 days will be considered. This includes the United States, Canada and the European Union.

The offer can be used by freelancers or employees working remotely, as well as business owners who have the opportunity to run their business from anywhere in the world.

Photo: JAMnews / Maka Tsnobiladze

“This is an innovative project for our tourism industry. This project will become a significant source of income for guides, tourist transport, apartment rentals, travel companies and hotels. The new project will attract even more wealthy tourists to Georgia and, most importantly, travelers will stay here for a much longer period than in previous years,” – said Mariam Kvrivishvili, head of the National Tourism Administration.

Anyone who wants to come to Georgia and work remotely from the country must fill out a special application on the stopcov.ge website and confirm they have the financial means to live in the country and will be able to pay all taxes and fees during their stay in Georgia.

In addition, all individuals will need to go through a mandatory 12-day quarantine at their own expense. Health insurance will also be compulsory.

According to Kvrivishvili, this project will help the private sector to increase sales and save jobs, as well as strengthen Georgia’s image as a “safe country”.

A link to the new platform has been posted on the stopcov.ge page.

It is not yet known what kind of income the Georgian government expects to receive from this project.