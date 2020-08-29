Death of prisoner in S. Ossetia: gov’t resigns, but people demand resignation of president, prosecutor

The South Ossetian government was dismissed on August 28 after hundreds of street protestors demanded action after 28-year-old prisoner Inal Dzhabiev was likely killed tortured to death.

S. Ossetia: 28-year-old thought involved in attempt on interior minister likely tortured to death In South Ossetia protesters demand the resignation of the president and the government after the death of Inal Dzhabiev, allegedly from torture. The president promises a full investigation

The protest, however, is not over. People are demanding the resignation of the attorney general and the president. Many people recall a similar story in North Ossetia (Russia), where the trial of Vladimir Tskayev, who died from torture at the police station, has been going on for five years.

И новые сутки настали Posted by Zarina Sanaqoty on პარასკევი, 28 აგვისტო, 2020

About 100 people stayed in the square all night, but the demands are supported by the majority of the population and many parliament members.

“Prosecutor Uruzmag Dzhagaev [is responsible for] the crimes that took place in law enforcement agencies and must resign,” MP Alik Pliev said.

Inal Dzhabiev was detained on suspicion of involvement in the shelling of the official car of the Interior Minister Igor Naniev on August 18, 2020. No one was hurt in the incident.

In South Ossetia, there have been several incidents in prisons and isolation wards in recent years.

Inmates and their relatives claim that people are beaten, tortured and humiliated there.

On June 6, 2020, after another raid, about 20 inmates cut themselves in protest against the aggressive treatment. Nobody died then.

The abuse of Inal Dzhabiev is confirmed by photos from the morgue published on social media.

Death from torture – remember Vladimir Tskayev

The media is drawing a parallel with the story of a resident of Vladikavkaz (North Ossetia, Russia) Vladimir Tskayev, who died from torture at a police station.

This happened back in 2015, but the trial is still ongoing.

“I got the impression that I saw Vova: these knees, hips, back, hands cut off by handcuffs… All according to the same scenario as with my husband,” his widow Zemfira Tskayeva told reporters.

This photo collage is distributed on the Internet: on the left – the hands of Inal Dzhabiev, who died in the detention center in Tskhinval, on the right – the hands of Vladimir Tskayev, who died in the detention center in Vladikavkaz.

Commentary

Telegram channel “Freedom Square”:

“There is a complete feeling that a team of sadists from Vladikavkaz of 2015 has broken through to Tskhinval. The same methods. The same torture, I suppose. What was there? A bag on the head, wires around the fingers. Signs of beating.

And the same rhetoric after the fact. The torn apart Vladimir Tskayev, according to the bastards from the police press service, banged his head on the floor and killed himself.

Tortured to death by Tskhinvali dogs in gray, Inal Dzhabiev, according to the legend, ‘went to the toilet, he felt bad, but they could not save the man’.

Amazing methodological unity of cop-flayers of the North and South”.

Telegram-channel Alægaty Xazbi:

“Today, I think, everyone has understood that our small society does not fit the laws, methods and practices of ‘justice’ that are often applied in a huge country with a population of many millions. I hope that this unsuccessful experiment of South Ossetia’s “integration into Russia” will be completed.”