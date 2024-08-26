SVR on the color revolution in Georgia

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has prepared a report claiming that the U.S. is planning a “color revolution” in Georgia, driven by extreme dissatisfaction with the situation ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 26.

The report also states that Georgian pro-Western NGOs are recruiting volunteers to closely monitor the voting process, instructing them to identify and document “inevitable instances” of the authorities using administrative resources.

Russian intelligence believes that in the October 26 elections, the ruling Georgian Dream party is likely to gain strong public support, as “the opposition, despite U.S. efforts, remains fragmented, and the coalitions formed by various forces are very fragile.”

According to the SVR, the U.S. fears that this could allow the ruling party to continue its sovereign course and refuse to comply with Western demands.

“The White House finds this scenario unacceptable. The Americans intend to significantly increase pressure on the Georgian authorities in the weeks leading up to the elections,” the report says.

On July 7, 2024, the SVR claimed that the U.S. is planning to change the government in Georgia through a coup. The statement, published on the SVR’s website, largely aims to discredit the Georgian opposition and president Salome Zourabichvili.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded that Russia’s accusations are completely false and absurd.

“And I just point out the irony: Russia, which illegally occupies 20% of Georgia, is making these absurd accusations against another country,” Miller added.