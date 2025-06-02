Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, June 2, Georgia. The new law on the "registration of foreign agents" has come into force
● A plane carrying a group of deported Georgian nationals has arrived in Tbilisi from the U.S. The exact number is unknown, but footage from the scene shows at least two dozen people. The deportations come amid Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to expel millions of undocumented migrants. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as of November 2024, 833 Georgian citizens were on deportation lists.
● On May 31, Georgia’s new Foreign Agents Registration Act took effect. Authorities claim it is modeled on the U.S. FARA, though critics say it mirrors Russian-style restrictions. Unlike the previous version, the new law applies to individuals as well as organizations and imposes penalties of up to five years in prison for non-compliance.
● Georgian Dream’s PM Irakli Kobakhidze has vowed to fully enforce the law. “We’ve seen four attempts at foreign-funded revolutions in the last four years,” he said. “This law on transparency, which has no alternative, is our response to such threats.”
● “Georgia’s Foreign Agents Registration Act marks a serious setback for the country’s democracy. Alongside recent laws on broadcasting and grants, it represents another aggressive action by the Georgian authorities to suppress dissent, restrict freedoms, and further shrink the space for activists, civil society, and independent media,” reads a joint statement by Joint Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Marta Kos. “The responsibility lies solely with the Georgian authorities.”
● Norway’s foreign ministry echoed the EU’s concerns, calling the law “another serious setback for Georgian democracy.” In a post on X, it warned that “repressive measures threaten the survival of Georgia’s democratic foundations and its citizens’ future in a free and open society.”
● “The Church has become a political actor — and that is a great loss,” said Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili. According to her, “Georgian Dream has managed to divide three key pillars of national unity: the Church, culture, and sport, by politicizing all of them”.
● Another civil servant has reportedly lost her job for supporting pro-European protests. Nata Bolkvadze, a senior analyst in the customs risk department, says she was fired after being fined for attending demonstrations. She wrote on Facebook that “since May 2, the tax service updated its internal regulations to allow disciplinary action for virtually any reason.”
● Khatia Gogoberidze, editor-in-chief of the media outlet Aprili, was fined 5,000 GEL (about $1,800) for allegedly blocking Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue — the main site of ongoing pro-European protests now in their seventh month. Gogoberidze insists she was on the scene for professional reasons.
● Former Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri has been awarded the Order of Vakhtang Gorgasali, 1st Class — one of Georgia’s highest state honors. The award was presented during Police Day celebrations in Tbilisi. Gomelauri resigned unexpectedly on May 28, citing family reasons. He is under U.S., UK, and Baltic sanctions for the violent crackdown on peaceful protests in late 2024.
At the “Dry Bridge” street market in Tbilisi:
Monday, June 2, Azerbaijan
● Azadeh Rojhan, the PACE rapporteur on political prisoners, has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to urgently review the 18-year prison sentence handed down to ethnic researcher Iqbal Abilov. He was convicted of treason for alleged collaboration with Armenia and incitement of hatred — charges he strongly denies, claiming political persecution.
●“His prosecution appears to stem from professional academic exchanges with Armenian scholars. As a historian and ethnographer, Abilov conducted research on the history and culture of the Talysh minority. Academic freedom is protected under the right to freedom of expression, and researchers must be shielded from political interference,” Rojhan stated, also urging the release of other detainees — including human rights defenders and journalists — imprisoned for exercising free speech.
● Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the President of Azerbaijan, once again accused Armenia of “deliberately and extensively laying mines on Azerbaijani territories during the occupation.”
“Since 2020, nearly 400 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to landmine explosions. In many cases, mines were planted with no military necessity — purely to harm civilians and to deliberately delay the safe return of internally displaced persons to their native lands. In this context, mines have effectively become weapons of mass destruction and pose a serious threat,” Hajiyev wrote on X.
● Saleh Samedov, chair of the Council of Elders in the Imishli district, has been arrested after appearing at a May 9 Victory Day event with a Soviet flag and wearing the St. George’s ribbon — a symbol of the Russian Empire banned in many countries as an emblem of aggression.
● Azerbaijan’s national mini-football team defeated Hungary in the final to win the World Championship, which was held in Baku.
Monday, June 2, Armenia
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is facing backlash over remarks perceived as attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church. He first caused controversy by stating that “some churches have turned into storage closets,” adding: “You walk into a church and see garbage, someone’s old clothes, someone’s shoes… How long can we keep being so fake?” He later reportedly used vulgar language in reference to a bishop. Several media outlets and public figures are now calling for the Ethics Commission to review the Prime Minister’s comments.
● “Give Childhood Back to Karabakh’s Children” — a protest under this slogan was held outside government villas in Yerevan on International Children’s Day.
One of the protest signs read: “Judas, how many silver coins did you sell my children’s homeland for?”
“June 1 is not a holiday in Armenia — it’s a reminder of how unprotected our children are and how incapable the state is of defending them. Anyone who failed to protect our children must resign,” said one of the demonstrators.
● In the meantime, Prime Minister Pashinyan marked his 50th birthday. He received congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and according to official reports, the two leaders held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation.
