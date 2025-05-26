Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, May 26, Georgia. Authorities and participants of the pro-European protests will hold parallel events to mark Independence Day
● Today, Georgia celebrates Independence Day. Festive events will take place on Freedom Square in Tbilisi, and military equipment and weapons exhibitions will be held in various cities. A demonstration flight by military aircraft has also been announced.
● Under the slogan “This is our day,” several marches will take place today in honor of Independence Day, organized by participants of the ongoing six-month-long pro-European protests. Their demands remain unchanged: to hold new parliamentary elections as a legal means to change power in the country, and to release political prisoners.
● The “Resistance Platform” founded by Georgia’s 5th president, Salome Zourabichvili, has denied claims made by authorities suggesting that the opposition is planning provocations on Independence Day. “The only force staging provocations is the illegitimate Russian regime of \[oligarch] Ivanishvili,” the statement said.
● The monarchs of the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands, as well as the leaders of China and Kazakhstan, have congratulated Georgian Dream’s president Mikheil Kavelashvili on Georgia’s Independence Day.
● In honor of Georgia’s Independence Day, the Georgian flag was ceremonially raised over San Francisco City Hall in California.
● The “Lelo – Strong Georgia” coalition has blamed Georgian Dream for Saturday’s attack in Tbilisi on Grigol Gegelia, the party’s secretary for foreign affairs. “Georgian Dream is a force that incites hatred toward political opponents and protects criminal elements,” the statement reads.
● Over the weekend, six foreign nationals—citizens of Nigeria, Bangladesh, Iran, Turkey, and Russia—were detained and will be deported for being in the country illegally, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
● Georgian musician Erekle Getsadze staged a provocative performance at the Tbilisi Open Air music festival over the weekend. Videos circulating on social media show Getsadze throwing a Russian flag onto the stage, stuffing it into a plastic bag, and pretending to urinate on it. The performance sparked outrage in Russian media, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram that Russian law enforcement would “give an appropriate assessment of the incident.” Video below from Instagram / Nino Dvali.
Monday, May 26, Azerbaijan. Ukrainian foreign minister is on an official visit to Baku
● Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiha is on an official visit to Baku. At a joint press conference, Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated: “Relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are of a strategic partnership nature. Azerbaijan has always recognized Ukraine’s territorial integrity. When Azerbaijani lands were under occupation, Ukraine also recognized our territorial integrity. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now in its third year, has negatively affected economic ties between Baku and Kyiv. However, in 2024, there has been a 30% increase. So far, Azerbaijan has provided over \$40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”
● A parliamentary delegation from Egypt, led by Senate speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek, is currently in Baku on an official visit.
● Azadeh Rojhan, rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on political prisoners, has urged Azerbaijani authorities to urgently review the charges against Igbal Abilov, a researcher of Talysh culture sentenced to 18 years in prison for treason. “The charges are based on his professional academic exchanges with Armenian scholars. Academic freedom is protected under the right to freedom of expression, and scholars must be shielded from political interference,” Rojhan stated. She also called for the release of human rights defenders and journalists imprisoned for exercising their right to free expression. More on Abilov’s case here
● The Talysh Public Council of Azerbaijan (ATİŞ) has protested the sentence handed down to Igbal Abilov. “His only ‘crime’ is studying the historical and cultural heritage of the Talysh people. On May 20, he was sentenced, and the very next day, on May 21, a Talysh folklore evening was organized in Baku, as if to portray a celebration of his unjust arrest. \[…] The folklore and heritage of the Talysh people must not be used to justify repression. We call on the public, international organizations, and human rights institutions not to remain indifferent to Igbal Abilov’s fate.”
● “For the second year in a row, I mark my birthday in a 4-square-meter prison cell, despite having committed no crime and without a court verdict against me. This is the ‘price’ of speaking out against attacks on media freedom, of my journalistic integrity, and my lifelong dedication—over 30 years—to human rights,” wrote jailed media law expert and ToplumTV founder Alesker Mammadli in a letter published by Meydan TV. “I am deeply disappointed that young journalists who uphold professional integrity and uncompromising principles are being ‘punished,’ held in prison, and threatened with 11–12-year sentences. I firmly believe in the innocence of the arrested journalists from AbzasMedia, Toplum TV, Meydan TV, and others. Thanks to the unity of the Azerbaijani people, the 30-year-long issue of Karabakh has been resolved. The occupiers have been expelled, and sovereignty has been restored. Now there is an urgent need for social peace and humanity. We must listen to the new challenges and turn a new page,” Mammadli wrote.
● Prominent activist Nidjat Amiraslanov has been sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention. He was charged with petty hooliganism after distributing flyers demanding a fair investigation into the death of teenager Elgun Ibrahimov in Ganja. Pro-government media claim it was a suicide, but the family insists he was beaten to death—possibly by police officers. Social media users accuse the prosecutor’s office of failing to conduct a serious investigation.
● Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reportedly plans to reopen his office in Azerbaijan, according to the “Free Iran” Telegram channel, citing sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Photo: According to Azerbaijan’s state news agency AZERTAC, minister Sybiha visited the grave of Azerbaijani national hero of Ukrainian origin Viktor Seryogin at the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, and planted a tree in the park where the monument is located.
Monday, May 26, Armenia. Slovak prime minister Robert Fico in Yerevan
● Slovak prime minister Robert Fico has arrived in Yerevan for a two-day official visit.
● The international conference “Yerevan Dialogue 2025” is kicking off in the Armenian capital. This year’s theme is “A Journey Through the Unknown.” The event will focus on global geopolitical trends, prospects for peace and security, growing economic contradictions, and regional cooperation, including the expansion of trade. Discussions will also explore ways to “live in harmony with nature,” including priorities for upcoming UN-led environmental summits. Another key topic is the impact of artificial intelligence on various spheres of life.
● The son of Charles Aznavour, the French-Armenian chanson singer, has addressed a message to Ruben Vardanyan, former state minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic who is currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan. “Your courage continues to inspire many of us. Today you face one of the most difficult chapters of your life. Our thoughts are with you and your family more than ever,” wrote Nicolas Aznavour.
● The body of a two-year-old child has been found in the Marmarik River on the 20th day of a search operation. The boy went missing on the morning of May 4.
● A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck by a train in the southwest of Armenia near the village of Jrarrat. Reports say the teenager was walking with his back to the train. The driver immediately sounded the horn and applied emergency brakes, but was unable to prevent the accident.
