Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Monday, 19 January, Armenia. The first batch of Pinaka guided missiles has been shipped to Armenia from India
● The first batch of guided Pinaka rockets has been shipped to Armenia from India, from the Nagpur-based plant of Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL). India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior SDAL officials personally attended the dispatch ceremony (pictured). According to Hindu Business Line, Armenia had earlier signed a contract for the supply of four Pinaka batteries, which also included the export of missiles. Deliveries of the launch systems began in July 2023 and were completed by November 2024. The outlet reports, citing sources, that SDAL will continue shipping the guided rockets to Armenia as they become ready. The Pinaka rockets are also expected to be inducted into service with the Indian Army in the near future, the publication adds.
● Iranians held a protest outside their country’s embassy in Yerevan. Demonstrators carried placards against the Iranian authorities; one read “President Trump, act now.” Seven people were detained for failing to comply with lawful police orders. Armenia’s Interior Ministry said the group intended to hold an unauthorized march, which was therefore banned.
Earlier, Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani (note: if needed, replace with the exact spelling used by your outlet) criticized protests outside the embassy, saying that “an impression is forming in Tehran that Armenia is becoming a center for forces hostile to Iran.”
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded that “since 2018, not a single rally has been banned in Armenia, and we could not have acted differently in any particular case.” Read more here
● The lawyer of Russian dollar billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, arrested on charges of publicly calling for the seizure of power in Armenia, criticized investigators for interrupting his hospital treatment. On January 16, Karapetyan was transferred from hospital back to a detention center, but a day later a court placed him under house arrest. According to his lawyer, Karapetyan has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and bilateral pneumonia and still requires inpatient treatment. “Before his arrest in summer 2025, he had no health problems,” the lawyer said.
● Vardan Ghukasyan, mayor of Gyumri, arrested on bribery charges, was returned from the Armenia Medical Center to a detention facility, where he had been since January 8. His lawyer said Ghukasyan recently suffered a heart attack, has type 2 diabetes, and that his condition has worsened. She called the transfer back to custody “a crime that could lead to a person’s death” and reported it to the prosecutor’s office.
● The organization SOAR (Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief) sent a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk regarding Ludwig Mkrtchyan, an ethnic Armenian detained in Azerbaijan since 2020. The letter was signed by his wife and legal representative Lusiana Minasyan, who previously represented Vigen Euljekchyan, transferred from Baku to Yerevan days ago along with three other ethnic Armenians. The letter stresses that Mkrtchyan was a combatant and, under the Geneva Conventions, should have been released after the November 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement. His continued detention is described as a clear violation of international law.
Earlier, Azerbaijan stated that Mkrtchyan was detained after hostilities as a “saboteur” and charged with terrorism and illegal border crossing.
● International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised Armenia’s outlook from Stable to Positive and affirmed its sovereign rating at BB-. In Fitch’s scale, “A” denotes excellent, “B” good, “C” poor, and “D” very poor, while “+” and “–” indicate intermediate grades. The more letters in a rating, the higher the assessment.
“The Outlook revision reflects Armenia’s higher international reserves and continued solid growth that will support fiscal consolidation consistent with debt stabilisation over the medium term. The US-sponsored peace framework with Azerbaijan significantly reduces near-term military escalation risks, but lingering uncertainty remains regarding its successful conclusion due to the proximity of parliamentary elections and potential constitutional reform referendum” – the Fitch Ratings assessment says.
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented: “This is not just a statistical change. It is professional confirmation that Armenia’s economic policy and institutional stability have gained a qualitatively new weight in international markets. It is a vote of confidence in the country’s economic resilience and political will.”
