Georgian Dream PM holds talks with retailers over rising prices

Georgia PM on rising prices

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the Georgian Dream party has met representatives of around 15 major grocery retail chains to discuss rising prices and possible solutions.

After the meeting, Kobakhidze said it was important to jointly consider how prices could be reduced. He added that the number of markets in Georgia had doubled over the past five years, which, he said, ultimately affects prices and living standards.

He stressed that while freedom of enterprise was essential, social responsibility was also important.

“There are cases where the price difference is two or even three times higher. We want to look at what can be done to reduce prices,” the prime minister said.

Kobakhidze said government calculations show the average retail markup stands at 86%, which he described as “extremely high”. By contrast, he pointed to Germany and Austria, where there are 45 and 62 markets per 100,000 people respectively, compared with 113 in Georgia.

Kobakhidze’s comments followed a video address published on 24 December 2025, in which he said food prices in Georgia were significantly higher than in Europe and called on law enforcement agencies to investigate whether there were signs of criminal activity by specific actors.

A parliamentary investigative commission has since been established.

The commission will examine not only food and medicine prices, but also fuel prices. Georgia’s State Security Service has said it will begin reviewing food pricing.

