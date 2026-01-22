Georgian Dream PM: 'We must bring debate back to Georgia'

Political debate in Georgia

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has spoken of the importance of public discussion, saying the country needs to restore a culture of political debate.

In a lengthy letter published on social media, Kobakhidze wrote that citizens should have the opportunity to publicly hear the positions of all political forces seeking power, in order to make choices based on informed analysis.

Kobakhidze said debates are one of the fundamental elements of democracy, as they allow citizens to compare different viewpoints and determine which positions align more closely with their values and interests. He argued that the tradition of public debate laid the historical foundations of European democracy.

The prime minister said Europe has developed a culture of debate over centuries in various forms, ranging from public assemblies to televised discussions. He added that this culture has extended to almost all areas of public life, including politics, the economy, environmental protection, culture and sport. The purpose of this process, he said, was to ensure citizens are as well informed as possible and that decisions are based on arguments rather than emotions.

At the same time, Kobakhidze said the space for debate in European politics has gradually narrowed in recent years. He linked this to the growth of informal influences which, in his view, reduce state sovereignty and alter the nature of democratic processes.

According to the Georgian Dream prime minister, political agendas increasingly drift away from real social problems and focus instead on ideological issues. He said this deprives citizens of a genuine choice.

Kobakhidze also said this trend has gone hand in hand with a decline in debate within the media space. He noted that, particularly after 2020, European media outlets shut down a number of popular debate formats, further limiting opportunities for public discussion.

Kobakhidze said the culture of political debate that developed in Georgia over many years has significantly weakened. He pointed to growing polarisation in the media environment, saying that mutual accusations, emotional rhetoric and conflict-driven communication often replace genuine discussion.

In his view, such an atmosphere deprives citizens of the opportunity to calmly assess different arguments. As a result, politics becomes more confrontational and debates lose substance.

Kobakhidze argued that the state’s task is to restore one of democracy’s key instruments — public debate. He said citizens should have the opportunity to hear all political forces, compare their programmes and make choices based not on fear or confrontation, but on thoughtful analysis.

“For the Georgian people to be able to make the right choice in the future, it is necessary to bring discussion back into the public sphere,” wrote Irakli Kobakhidze, adding that democracy cannot function properly without a free exchange of different opinions.

