Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Monday, January 12, Azerbaijan. Another 979 tonnes of motor gasoline were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia
● Another 979 tonnes of AI-92 motor gasoline were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia on January 11. The 18-car train will arrive in Yerevan via Georgia. On January 9, Armenia received 2,698 tonnes of petroleum products (gasoline and diesel fuel). Earlier, on December 18, 2025, a train carrying 1,220 tonnes of AI-95 gasoline was sent along the same route.
After 30 years of closed transit between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to the unresolved conflict, the railway shipments that began late last year are considered a rare and significant development.
● Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on January 26, according to the Azerbaijani-Israeli alliance AIA Global. He will then travel to Kazakhstan.
● Joint projects to rebuild Ukraine were discussed in Kyiv by Azerbaijan’s ambassador Seymur Mardaliyev and Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Artem Rybchenko. Writing on X, the ambassador said the talks focused on continuing Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine and on reconstruction projects in the city of Irpin and the Kyiv region.
● Journalist Ulviya Ali (pictured), who has been in prison for eight months, has been nominated for an international award. Dutch organisation Free Press Unlimited has announced the nominees for the 2025 Free Press Award, with Ulviya Ali shortlisted in the “Most Resilient Journalist” category. The winners will be announced on February 3. FPU said Ali has spent more than a decade investigating repression, political trials and violations of civil liberties in Azerbaijan. She was arrested on May 7, 2025, in the “Meydan TV” case.
On December 12, prosecutors announced indictments against 12 journalists detained in the case, accusing them of financial crimes (receiving funding from Western donors), currency smuggling, money laundering and tax evasion. All deny the charges and say they are being persecuted for critical reporting. If convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison.
● Another anti-personnel mine explosion was reported in the Agdara district of Karabakh. A staff member of a non-governmental organisation involved in humanitarian demining operations was injured while on duty and had his leg amputated.
Earlier reports said that since the end of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, more than 412 people have fallen victim to mines laid by Armenian forces.
● Prosecutors have completed the preliminary investigation into a criminal case involving the illegal production of orders and medals. The case involves Mehdi Mehdiyev, head of the public association “Disabled of the Karabakh War, Veterans and Families of Martyrs,” Sayaf Orujov, head of the “Beynəlmiləlçi Əlil Döyüşçülər” foundation, and Fizuli Rzaguliev, head of the “Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans” association. According to investigators, they unlawfully established numerous orders, medals and badges and awarded them to many individuals based on personal ties or in exchange for money.
Monday, January 12, Georgia. One year since the arrest of Mzia Amaglobeli
● One year since the arrest of Mzia Amaglobeli, founder and director of the popular outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti. She was sentenced to two years in prison for slapping a police officer who insulted her during a pro-European protest in Batumi. Journalists and activists held a solidarity rally outside the women’s prison in Rustavi, where Mzia is being held (video below). Many carried banners reading “Freedom for the regime’s prisoners!”, “Free Mzia!”, and “Fight while it’s not too late!”. Protesters also lit candles on the pavement to spell out “Freedom under the sun.”
Mzia is the first woman journalist to be recognized as a political prisoner in the history of independent Georgia. In December, she was awarded the European Union’s highest honour, the Sakharov Prize.
● A solidarity rally with Iranian protesters was held outside the Iranian embassy in Tbilisi. Demonstrators expressed support for protests in Iran that have been ongoing for two weeks, demanding political change and improved economic conditions. Reports say live ammunition has been used against protesters and that hundreds have been killed.
● Georgia’s mandarin exports fell by 54% in 2025 compared to 2024, dropping from $10.561 million to $4.862 million. About 75% of Georgia’s mandarin exports last year went to Russia.
● Severe weather has hit Georgia, prompting the closure of major international roads. Due to a high avalanche risk, all traffic has been restricted on the Gudauri–Kobi section of the Mtskheta–Stepantsminda–Larsi highway. Drivers are strongly advised to consider the restrictions when planning travel.
● Pierre-Henri Broncan, a 51-year-old French national, has been appointed head coach of Georgia’s national rugby team. A former flanker, Broncan began his coaching career in 2006 and has worked with clubs including Castres and Brive.
● Georgia ranks 33rd globally in the Passport Index, meaning Georgian citizens can travel to 133 countries visa-free or with simplified entry. Visa-free access applies to 79 countries, visas on arrival are available in 50 countries, and electronic travel authorisation is required for four. Visas are still required for travel to 65 countries, including the United States and Japan.
