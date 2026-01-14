Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan among 75 countries facing temporary US visa suspension

US suspends visa issuance to Georgians

The US State Department is temporarily suspending the issuance of immigrant visas to citizens of 75 countries, including Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The order is due to take effect on 21 January.

An internal memorandum instructs consular officers to refuse visa applications under existing legislation while the department reviews its vetting and screening procedures.

According to Fox News, the decision is aimed at preventing the entry into the United States of immigrants who could become “public dependants”.

Earlier, in November 2025, the US State Department instructed US consulates worldwide to introduce new, stricter screening rules under the so-called “public charge” provision of immigration law.

Specifically:

For applicants who are likely to rely on state benefits, consular officers must take into account their health, age, level of English proficiency, financial situation, and any potential need for long-term medical care.

Advanced age or excess weight may constitute grounds for refusing a visa.

A visa may also be refused if the applicant has received state benefits in the past or has previously resided in a state-run care institution.

The suspension of visa issuance will apply to the following countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, the Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.