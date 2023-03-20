New Minister of Education Giorgi Amilakhvari



New Minister of Education

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has nominated Giorgi Amilakhvari Minister of Education. Amilakhvari was an MP in the Georgian Dream party and served as chairman of the parliamentary committee on education and science.

Amilakhvari replaces Mikhail Chkhenkeli, who held this position for two terms in 2017 and 2018. In 2019 he was appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports for the second time. In 2021, after the separation of the ministries of education and culture, Chkhenkeli headed the ministry of education and science.

According to the government, Mikhail Chkhenkeli will return to scientific activities and continue to work as chairman of the International Advisory Council of Kutaisi International University.

According to the new minister, in order to solve problems in his area, he will begin active communication with everyone involved in the field of education and science starting today.

Amilakhvari also talked about his plans for the future and said that during his tenure as minister, vocational education will be declared a priority.

“In the near future we will offer a concrete vision of how we are going to transform this area and what specific and simple mechanisms we will offer. The results achieved over the past years have given us the opportunity to work to make Georgia a center of attraction for education in the region. To attract more foreign students and teachers to our country means to improve the quality of our education and attract direct investment in this area. In the near future, we will inform the public about a specific plan that will address these and other issues,” Amilakhvari said.

According to the opposition, switching out Chkhenkeli for Amilakhvri due to protests against the “law on foreign agents” on March 7-9 which were attended by thousands of students. As the opposition explains, the goal of the new minister will be to return students to the classroom and increase the scale of repression.