Electricity supply in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, the government approved an electricity company agreement with consumers that places obligations on subscribers without granting any rights.

The republic’s ombudsman has written to the prime minister, highlighting violations of consumer rights.

The energy company Chernomorenergo has published its rules for consumer relations — a public offer agreement for the supply of electricity for household use.

Under the document, Chernomorenergo effectively removes its obligation to provide uninterrupted, high-quality electricity, stating that it bears no responsibility for planned maintenance, emergency outages, or disruptions caused by capacity shortages.

Since 2020, Abkhazia has been facing a severe energy crisis. The generation from the Ingur hydroelectric power station, the republic’s only power plant, is clearly insufficient. During the autumn and winter months, when hydro output is particularly low, Abkhazia experiences rolling blackouts.

In addition, frequent accidents occur due to the ageing electricity networks and equipment.

A public offer agreement does not require the consumer’s formal consent. Acceptance of the contract occurs automatically when the subscriber is connected to the public electricity network.

Consumers can object to the basic terms by submitting written complaints to Chernomorenergo. However, if no compromise is reached, the subscriber may simply be disconnected from the grid.

Abkhazia’s ombudsman, Anas Kishmaria, has written to the prime minister, pointing out that the agreement violates consumer rights.

In her appeal, Kishmaria notes that the contract “deprives subscribers of rights normally granted under such agreements, limits or excludes Chernomorenergo’s responsibility for power outages, substandard electricity quality, and any resulting damage to consumers’ property.”

She also highlighted that the contract leaves consumers with a stark choice: accept its terms or go without electricity. This effectively forces subscribers to agree to Chernomorenergo’s unfair conditions. According to the ombudsman, such actions constitute an abuse of the company’s monopoly position in the electricity market.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

Electricity supply in Abkhazia