Abkhazia says no planned power cuts this winter — for now

Power troubles in Abkhazia

There will be no rolling blackouts in Abkhazia this winter — unless temperatures drop sharply, according to Timur Dzhindzholia, head of the state energy company Chernomorenergo.

For several years, Abkhazia has struggled with a severe power shortage caused by uncontrolled cryptocurrency mining. The problem becomes especially acute in autumn and winter, when water levels at the Inguri hydropower plant — the region’s only source of electricity — fall sharply.

To ease the winter deficit, Abkhazia imports electricity from Russia at discounted rates. Still, that has not been enough: in recent years, residents have faced rolling blackouts lasting up to 12 hours a day.

With the arrival of autumn, electricity consumption has started to rise again, Dzhindzholia said. Still, overall demand in 2025 has been lower than in previous years, allowing Abkhazia to buy less electricity from Russia and save money.

However, less than a day after the upbeat statement, the Energy Ministry announced a six-hour power cut schedule in Abkhazia’s Ochamchira district from 16 to 31 October — officially due to planned maintenance on one of the transmission lines.

Toponyms and terminology used by the author, as well as views, opinions and strategies expressed by them are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

Power troubles in Abkhazia