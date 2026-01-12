Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli marks year in detention as EU again urges her release

Mzia Amaglobeli marks one year in prison

Exactly one year has passed since the arrest in Georgia of Mzia Amaglobeli, the founder and director of the popular outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti. On 12 January, the European Union again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to release her immediately.

Mzia Amaglobeli slapped a police officer who, she said, was insulting her during a pro-European protest in Batumi. She was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer under Article 353, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, which carries a prison sentence of between four and seven years. However, on 6 August 2025, the judge reclassified the charge at the last minute as “resisting a police officer” and sentenced Mzia to two years in prison.

In a statement published on Facebook on 12 January, the European Union delegation to Georgia reaffirmed its commitment to the joint position of 24 diplomatic missions, which had earlier described Mzia Amaglobeli’s case as a symbol of intimidation, impunity for violence, and the legal persecution of journalists in Georgia.

The European Union mission said it continues to regard the sentence handed down to Mzia Amaglobeli as disproportionate and politically motivated.

A statement by 24 diplomatic missions dated 6 August 2025 said the proceedings had seriously undermined Mzia Amaglobeli’s health, particularly her eyesight. The diplomats called for her release and for an end to violence and intimidation against journalists.

The joint statement was signed by the diplomatic missions of Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.