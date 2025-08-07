US State Department voices concern over crackdown on government critics in Georgia

US State Department on political persecution in Georgia

“We are deeply concerned by the targeted prosecution of individuals who criticise the actions of the Georgian government,” the US State Department said in response to a question from the Georgian outlet Formula regarding the two-year prison sentence handed down to journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli.

“We are deeply troubled by the ongoing and intensifying anti-democratic developments in Georgia, including the detention of political opposition figures and the targeted harassment of civil society — particularly those critical of the government.

We are seriously alarmed by Georgia’s selective use of recently adopted legislation, including amendments to the Law on Grants, against actual or perceived critics of the government. This unjustifiably restricts freedom of expression and the functioning of civil society,” the State Department added.

Journalist and founder of the independent outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, Mzia Amaghlobeli, was sentenced to two years in prison by Batumi City Court judge Nino Sakhelashvili for slapping the head of Batumi police.

Amaghlobeli was initially charged with assaulting a police officer under an article that carries a sentence of four to seven years’ imprisonment. However, on the day of the verdict, the judge reclassified the charge to resisting a police officer — a lesser offence punishable by a fine, house arrest of up to two years, or a prison sentence of two to six years.

Ultimately, Amaghlobeli was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Nino Sakhelashvili, who is listed on Western sanctions lists, took only a few minutes to announce the verdict and left the courtroom immediately afterward.

US State Department on political persecution in Georgia

News from Georgia