Journalist Ulviyya Ali detained: “Over 20 journalists are currently in prison, and I am one of them”

Another journalist detained in Meydan TV case

Journalist Ulviyya Ali (Guliyeva) was detained by officers of Baku’s Main Police Department on the night of 7 May as part of the “Meydan TV case.” Her home was searched. In a letter to our editorial office, she wrote: “Our voice will always break the silence in the face of political will that seeks to silence Azerbaijan.”

Ulviyya Ali has become the 11th journalist detained in connection with the Meydan TV case.

“Family members and friends who returned to the flat found it in complete disarray. The piano was broken. Some drawers and shelves in the wardrobe were also damaged. All the books had been pulled from the bookshelf and scattered across the floor,” feminist activist and friend of Ulviyya Ali, Gulnara Mehdiyeva, told JAMnews.

According to Mehdiyeva, the journalist was subjected to violence during the arrest.

On 6 December 2024, Meydan TV staff members Ramin Deko (Jabrayilzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunesh), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Akhmedova (Tapdyg), Hayala Agayeva, and Natig Javadly were detained. They were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group with prior collusion), and the criminal case against them has since become known as the “Meydan TV case.”

Ulviyya Ali

Journalist Ulviyya Guliyeva sent a letter to our editorial office in which she warned of a possible arrest. We are publishing the letter in full, without edits or omissions:

“If you are reading this article, it means I have been slandered and unlawfully arrested for my journalistic work. Like my fellow journalists, I have committed no crime — I did not bring into the country what they are calling ‘illegal funding,’ nor have I committed any other offence. I also have no business ties to Meydan TV. And even if I did, cooperating with Meydan TV is not a crime. I should also note that I have long collaborated with Voice of America.

You all know that the Azerbaijani state is intolerant of independent media. As a result of this intolerance, more than 20 journalists are currently in prison — and I am one of them. Since 2016, I have always tried to remain committed to professional ethics in my journalistic work and have done everything possible to highlight the problems of anyone who has faced injustice, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, political views, gender, orientation, or social status. Now, like my fellow colleagues behind bars, I will continue this work.

Our voice will always break the silence in the face of political will that seeks to silence Azerbaijan. This may be the last post I write in freedom. But I believe that a righteous voice cannot be silenced.”

Context

On 16 January 2025, Ulviyya Ali was questioned at the Baku City Police Department in connection with the “Meydan TV case” and was placed under a travel ban.

The journalist disagreed with the decision and filed an appeal. The appeal hearing is scheduled for today.

On the same day, alongside Meydan TV staff, civil society activist Ulvi Tahirov was also arrested. Meydan TV has stated that Tahirov has no connection to its editorial team.

On 5 February 2025, in connection with the criminal case involving Meydan TV, the editor-in-chief of the website argument.az and Meydan TV contributor Shamshad Aghayev (Agha) was taken into custody. On 20 February, journalist Nurlan Libre (Gahramanli) was arrested, followed by journalist Fatima Movlamli on 28 February.

Searches were conducted in the homes of the detained journalists, and their phones, computers, and other personal belongings were seized.

The arrested journalists deny all charges. Meydan TV maintains that its staff are being punished for criticising the authorities.

At present, around 30 journalists and civil society activists are imprisoned in Azerbaijan on similar charges. None of them admit guilt, claiming their arrests are politically motivated and directly linked to their professional activities.

The Azerbaijani authorities maintain that there are no politically motivated arrests in the country.