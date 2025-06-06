Moscow–Sukhumi train and around 20 others halted due to railway explosion

Moscow-Sukhumi train delayed

The Moscow–Sukhumi train and 20 other trains were delayed due to an explosion on the railway in the south of Russia’s Voronezh Region.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that an explosive device had been planted on the damaged section of the railway.

A few days earlier, on 1 June, train derailments also occurred on railways in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, which Russian authorities claimed were caused by explosions carried out by Ukrainians.

According to Moscow’s official data, seven people were killed and over a hundred injured in the incidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the events as a terrorist attack. Ukraine has so far not commented on the explosions or the accusations of involvement.