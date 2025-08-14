‘Georgia is moving towards authoritarianism’ – opinion from the US

Michael Carpenter on Georgia

Former White House official Michael Carpenter told Independence Avenue Media that Georgia is going through dark times. He said repressive laws are destroying the country’s civil society, while an authoritarian style of governance is blocking its path to European integration.

Carpenter also touched on an agreement signed in Washington without Georgia’s participation, saying it reflects the weakening of the country’s role in the region.

Michael Carpenter: “I think the opening of the ‘Trump Road’ will allow international companies to diversify the trade routes they use, and Georgia will no longer be the only or best option.

In addition, Georgia’s close ties with Iran, Russia and China are gradually eroding its importance in economic integration with Western countries.

Georgia’s European integration is now more under threat than ever. The country is going through dark times and moving towards authoritarianism.

Georgia has always been a leading political player on the Black Sea coast, a country that slowly but steadily demonstrated its Euro-Atlantic ambitions. Two years ago, EU integration for Georgia seemed entirely realistic – but then came a series of laws that paved the way for legalising offshore corruption and effectively dismantled the civil sector. All this has shown us that Georgia has strayed from the path of Euro-Atlantic integration.”

