Lithuania and Estonia expanded their sanctions lists against Georgian politicians, including PM Kobakhidze

Lithuania, Estonia sanction Georgian authorities

On December 15, Lithuania imposed sanctions on 17 additional Georgian politicians, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced on X.

“In coordination with Estonia, we have expanded the list of sanctioned Georgian politicians by adding 17 more individuals, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. We will not tolerate the violence& oppression against peaceful protesters, journalists& the opposition. It’s time for joint EU level action now!“, the statement reads.

The following list of high-ranking officials, judges, and individuals connected to the Georgian Dream party has been sanctioned by Lithuania:

Grigol Liluashvili

Kaha Kaladze

Mikhail Chinchaladze

Mamuka Mdinaradze

Otar Pirtskhaladze

Irakli Rukhadze

Levan Murusidze

Viktor Japaridze

Dito Samkharadze

Goga Haindrava

Irakli Kobakhidze

Zviad Shalamberidze

Shalva Tadumadze

Tea Tsulukiani

Irakli Karseladze

Kaha Bekauri

Estonia announced sanctions against 14 more Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Kobakhidze.

“Estonia sanctioned another 14 Georgian authorities, including Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The violence perpetrated by the Georgian authorities against protesters, journalists & opposition leaders is criminal & against human rights. I call on all EU countries to react & to take actions“, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated on X.

What sanctions and restrictions have been imposed by various countries against the Georgian authorities

● December 5: U.S. journalist Alex Raufoglu shared remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stating that alongside the ongoing review of U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations, the U.S. is preparing to deploy additional measures, including sanctions.

● September 16: The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on the head of Georgia’s special forces, Zviad Kharazishvili (known as “Khareba”), and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, for their roles in serious human rights violations during the violent suppression of peaceful protests against the “foreign agents” law. Both were added to the Magnitsky List.

On the same day, the U.S. sanctioned two leaders of the pro-Russian Alt-info movement, Konstantin Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze, for serious human rights abuses, including violent attacks on citizens exercising their right to peaceful assembly.

Additionally, the State Department imposed visa restrictions on more than 60 members of the Georgian government and parliament, including their family members, for “undermining democracy.”

The Treasury Department announced that all property and assets of these individuals within the U.S. or under U.S. jurisdiction would be frozen.

● June 6: The State Department announced the first package of sanctions, introducing visa restrictions that initially targeted around 30 Georgian officials and lawmakers.

● December 4: U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Joe Wilson issued an urgent statement on Georgia’s current political developments, calling on the State Department and European allies to impose personal sanctions on the Mayor of Tbilisi, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and “all individuals responsible for orchestrating repression.”

● December 5: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, oligarch and leader of “Georgian Dream,” along with 18 of his associates. Zelensky stated that the sanctions target the segment of the Georgian government that is “handing Georgia over to Putin” and called on “Europe, America, and the entire world to act decisively.”