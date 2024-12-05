fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-USA
Georgia-USA

US Secretary of State Blinken on Georgia: 'We are prepared to use available tools, including sanctions'

messenger vk-black email copy print

US State Secretary condemns Georgian Dream

American journalist Alex Raufoglu published comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stating that, in addition to the previously announced review of US-Georgia bilateral relations, the United States is prepared to use the tools at its disposal, including additional sanctions.

“The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures. 

We call on Georgian Dream to cease its repressive tactics, including its use of arbitrary detention and physical violence, to attempt to silence its critics.”

According to him, those detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be immediately released, and those responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held fully accountable.

“The United States stands in solidarity with the Georgian people and their democratic aspirations. Those who undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia – including those who suppress Georgian citizens’ right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression – will be held to account.”

Earlier, the chairman of the US Helsinki Commission, Joe Wilson, commented on the current political events in Georgia, calling on the State Department and European allies to impose personal sanctions on the Mayor of Tbilisi, the Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs, and “all those responsible for orchestrating the repression.”

Most read

1

Civil disobedience grows in Georgia as diplomats, judges, and institutions dissent

2

Sinking Russia and Azerbaijanis struggling to stay afloat

3

Opinion: "After Georgia, Russia will target Armenia" 

4

Georgia’s president urged the people, opposition, and diplomats to “resist and fight to the end”

5

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

6

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 25-29 November, 2024

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews