U.S. State Department imposes visa restrictions on 60 more for "undermining Georgia's democracy"

Blinken on visa restrictions in Georgia

The U.S. State Department is taking further action by imposing visa restrictions on over 60 Georgians and their family members involved in undermining democracy, according to a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken also expressed concern about human rights violations and anti-democratic actions in Georgia, adding that the State Department will continue to consider additional measures in response.

What the State Department’s statement says

“The United States is today imposing a broad array of accountability measures on a number of Georgian government officials and others who have undermined Georgia’s democracy and the human rights of the Georgian people.

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Georgian government officials—Ministry of Internal Affairs Special Task Department Chief Zviad “Khareba” Kharazishvili and one of his Deputies, Mileri Lagazauri—for their involvement in serious human rights abuse during the violent response to peaceful protests against the foreign influence law. We are also sanctioning two Georgian leaders of a violent extremist group, Konstantine Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze, for serious human rights abuse, including violent attacks on Georgians exercising their freedom of peaceful assembly.

The Department of State is also taking additional steps to impose visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian individuals and their family members responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Georgia. These individuals include senior government and municipal figures who abused their power to restrict the fundamental freedoms of the Georgian people, business leaders involved in corrupt practices, persons who have spread disinformation and promoted violent extremism, members of law enforcement who were involved in the beating of protesters, and members of parliament who played a critical role in advancing undemocratic legislation and restricting civil society.

We remain concerned about human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions in Georgia, and we will continue to consider additional actions in response. The United States unequivocally supports the rights of Georgians to assemble, speak, and peacefully protest without fear of violence, intimidation, or suppression”, – said Antony Blinken.

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Zviad Kharazishvili, head of Georgia’s Special Forces (known as “Khareba”), his deputy Mileri Lagazauri, as well as pro-Russian movement Alt-info leaders Konstantin Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze.

In addition, the State Department has imposed visa restrictions on over 60 Georgian government and parliament members, along with their families, for “undermining democracy.”

Notably, both Khareba and his deputy were added to the “Magnitsky list.” These top officials are linked to violence against opponents of the controversial “foreign agents” law, also known as the Russian law.

The U.S. Treasury stated that all assets and property of these individuals located in the U.S. or under U.S. jurisdiction will be frozen.

On May 23, 2024, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new visa restriction policy targeting those responsible for passing the “foreign agents” law. He also stated that the U.S. is fully reviewing its cooperation with Georgia.

Shortly after, visa restrictions were imposed on over 30 government and parliament members involved in violence and intimidation against civil society and threats to the freedom of peaceful assembly.

On July 5, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that the Noble Partner military exercises, scheduled for July 25 to August 6 in Georgia, were postponed indefinitely, citing the ongoing review of U.S.-Georgia relations.

On July 31, reports surfaced that U.S. congressmen had sent a letter to Blinken, urging financial sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili.