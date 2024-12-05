US official says sanctions possible on Georgia

Michael Carpenter, Special Assistant to US President Joe Biden and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council told Global News that he does not rule out the United States imposing new sanctions “to respond to what we are currently witnessing in Georgia.”

Carpenter recalled that, over the past few months, the United States has already suspended $95 million in financial aid to the Georgian government, ended its strategic partnership, and imposed travel restrictions on dozens of high-ranking Georgian officials.

“We have taken steps and do not preclude further actions, including additional sanctions, in response to what we are witnessing,” he added.

When asked about possible sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, he stated that the United States is considering various options but did not specify which ones.

Earlier, US Helsinki Commission Chairman Joe Wilson called for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, other Georgian Dream party members, and high-ranking officials. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stated that the United States is prepared to use the tools at its disposal, including sanctions.