Life as it is: Aftermath of the second Karabakh war. A film from Armenia

Armenia after the second Karabakh war

“[The evacuation began], but I did not move, I said that I would not leave [my cat and dog]. Either I will send the children away, and I myself will stay – or they will come with us”. Arpi Gasparyan and Manvel Hakobyan and their two children lived in Karabakh in the city of Shushi (the name in Azerbaijan is Shusha). After the second Karabakh war , the city came under the control of Azerbaijan and the young family had to start a new life in the city of Abovyan in Armenia.

Life As It Is is one of a series of four films filmed in Armenia and Azerbaijan after the 44-day war (September 27 – November 10, 2020), which killed more than 7,000 people on both sides. Thousands have been injured, and hundreds of people are now living with disabilities. The ceasefire declaration signed on November 9, 2020 remains fragile, with the ceasefire being intermittently violated. Many humanitarian issues remain unresolved.

