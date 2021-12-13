ENGLISH arrow icon
The Second Karabakh War
The Second Karabakh War

Life as it is: Aftermath of the second Karabakh war. A film from Armenia

Armenia after the second Karabakh war

“[The evacuation began], but I did not move, I said that I would not leave [my cat and dog]. Either I will send the children away, and I myself will stay – or they will come with us”. Arpi Gasparyan and Manvel Hakobyan and their two children lived in Karabakh in the city of Shushi (the name in Azerbaijan is Shusha). After the second Karabakh war, the city came under the control of Azerbaijan and the young family had to start a new life in the city of Abovyan in Armenia.

The film was produced in partnership with the Yerevan Public Journalism Club and JAMnews

Life As It Is is one of a series of four films filmed in Armenia and Azerbaijan after the 44-day war (September 27 – November 10, 2020), which killed more than 7,000 people on both sides. Thousands have been injured, and hundreds of people are now living with disabilities. The ceasefire declaration signed on November 9, 2020 remains fragile, with the ceasefire being intermittently violated. Many humanitarian issues remain unresolved.

The film was produced with the financial support of the Department of Public Diplomacy of the US Department of State. The opinions, assumptions, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the film belong to the characters of the film and the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the US Department of State.

Other films from the series:

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

