ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
The Second Karabakh War
The Second Karabakh War

What Remains in Memory film: Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war

A rocket that fell on the streets of the city of Terter in Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh wardestroyed the house of Khatira Huseynova and her family. Until the state builds a new house for them, they will have to live in the study room of a rural school. The name “Khatira” means “memory”.

All That Remains in Memory is one of a series of four films filmed in Azerbaijan and Armenia after the 44-day war (September 27 – November 10, 2020), which killed more than 7,000 people on both sides. Thousands have been injured, and hundreds of people are now living with disabilities. The ceasefire declaration signed on November 9, 2020 remains fragile, with the ceasefire being intermittently violated. Many humanitarian issues remain unresolved.

The series of films was prepared in partnership between JAMnews and the Yerevan Public Journalism Club.

The film was produced with the financial support of the Department of Public Diplomacy of the US Department of State. The opinions, assumptions, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the film belong to the characters of the film and the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the US Department of State.

Other films from the series:

Most read

1

Man who believed in peace․ Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues commemorate Avaz Hasanov

2

Georgia has 4th highest Covid death rate in the world in a week. Armenia comes the 9th, Azerbaijan - the 41th

3

Armenian opposition MPs released after Constitutional Court ruling

4

Russian peacekeepers promise to oversee return of all Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan

5

Op-ed: Russia intends to create 'league of dwarf states'

6

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews