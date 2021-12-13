What Remains in Memory film: Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war

Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war

A rocket that fell on the streets of the city of Terter in Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh wardestroyed the house of Khatira Huseynova and her family. Until the state builds a new house for them, they will have to live in the study room of a rural school. The name “Khatira” means “memory”.

All That Remains in Memory is one of a series of four films filmed in Azerbaijan and Armenia after the 44-day war (September 27 – November 10, 2020), which killed more than 7,000 people on both sides. Thousands have been injured, and hundreds of people are now living with disabilities. The ceasefire declaration signed on November 9, 2020 remains fragile, with the ceasefire being intermittently violated. Many humanitarian issues remain unresolved.

The series of films was prepared in partnership between JAMnews and the Yerevan Public Journalism Club.

The film was produced with the financial support of the Department of Public Diplomacy of the US Department of State. The opinions, assumptions, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the film belong to the characters of the film and the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the US Department of State.

