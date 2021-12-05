'Thinking out loud', war and life in the aftermath. A movie from Armenia

What does war mean to you? How do you envision happiness? Tell us about your dreams. What is love for you? How about death? Do you believe in peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan? What future awaits the two countries? How to achieve prosperity in the country and in the region? What should the authorities do for this? Should ordinary citizens do anything, and if yes, what?

We asked these questions to four residents of Armenia – linguist Amalia Soghomonyan, mathematician Smbat Gogyan, khachkar maker Ambik Ambartsumyan, and actress and dancer Kristina Danielyan.

The film was produced by JAMnews and the Public Journalism Club of Yerevan.

Thinking Out Loud is one of four documentarу films produced in Armenia and Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the 44-day war (September 27 – November 10 2020) that claimed the lives of over 7,000 people from both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. Thousands were injured or disabled, and their lives have drastically changed after the war. The ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020 has been repeatedly violated, and a number of post-war humanitarian issues remain unresolved. These movies tell stories of local people whose lives have been affected by the second Karabakh war.

