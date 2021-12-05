ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Our lives after the war. A movie from Azerbaijan

Residents of Azerbaijan talk about the second Karabakh war

What does war mean to you? How do you envision happiness? Tell us about your dreams. What is love for you? How about death? Do you believe in peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia? What future awaits the two countries? How to achieve prosperity in the country and in the region? What should the authorities do for this? Should ordinary citizens do anything, and if yes, what?

We asked these questions to five residents of Azerbaijan – teacher Jamilya Ismailova, musician Sevda Makhmudova, tattoo artist Kamal Abdullah, doctor Lala Musazade, student Murad Takhmazov.

Our lives after the war is one of four documentarу films produced in Armenia and Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the 44-day war (September 27 – November 10 2020) that claimed the lives of over 7,000 people from both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. Thousands were injured or disabled, and their lives have drastically changed after the war. The ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020 has been repeatedly violated, and a number of post-war humanitarian issues remain unresolved. These movies tell stories of local people whose lives have been affected by the second Karabakh war.

The series was produced by JAMnews and the Public Journalism Club of Yerevan.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

Other movies in the series

