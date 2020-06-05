‘Let's help Armenia’ - Georgian citizens petition government

Petitioners are urging the Georgian government to help Armenia fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Armenia currently has more than 11,000 cases of the virus, and clinics and hospitals are already overcrowded.

“We ask the Georgian government to consider helping a neighboring country at such a difficult time. We mean to offer assistance to Armenia in treating their patients in Georgia. We believe that this will be the right step to help the neighboring country and to resolve the epidemiological situation in the region” the petitioners’ statement read.

On May 4, 698 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Armenia. A total of 176 people have died in Armenia from COVID-19.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the “situation in the country is rapidly deteriorating” and there are people who need to be hospitalized, however, due to the overcrowding of clinics, they cannot be hospitalized in time.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, said on May 28 that if the Armenian Disease Control Center asked their Georgian colleagues for help, they would be ready to help their neighbor.