Lawyers on amendments to Georgia’s grants law: 'The essence of repressive law remains unchanged'

What has changed in Georgia’s grants law

Independent Georgian lawyers have criticised new amendments to the law on grants proposed by the ruling party on 6 April. The previous version of the law, updated in March 2026, was described by many local and international experts as “highly repressive towards civil society and independent media”.

The latest amendments change some elements of the law, but its repressive nature remains unchanged, according to most leading local experts.

The changes proposed by Georgian Dream on 6 April suggest that funds provided by diplomatic missions, consular offices and international organisations should not be classified as grants. This would mean that recipients of such funding would no longer need prior approval from the authorities.

However, the vague and overly broad wording included in the earlier amendments does not allow for this to be stated with certainty.

CONTEXT. A legislative package adopted on 4 March 2026 significantly expanded the definition of a “grant”. It now includes both financial and non-financial support if it “may be used to influence the country’s domestic or foreign policy, including in activities linked to the interests of a foreign state or political force”. Under this broad definition, anyone seeking foreign funding must obtain prior government approval. Violations are punishable by a fine equal to twice the amount of the grant, and may also carry a prison sentence of up to six years.

These provisions apply not only to civil society organisations but also to businesses if they engage in public political activity.

In addition, individuals working in organisations funded from abroad are barred from membership in political parties for eight years.

A new article has also been added to the criminal code, expanding the definition of “extremism”. It now criminalises, among other things, calls for disobedience to authorities or the creation of alternative structures. An expert group from the Council of Europe has called on the Georgian authorities to repeal the law on grants. It says the legislation allows for broad interpretation, significantly restricts freedom of association and expression, and violates fundamental rights, including privacy and participation in elections.

Nika Simonishvili, lawyer:

“Georgian Dream was in such a rush to restrict funding for organisations involved in public life that its March amendments to the law on grants ended up covering virtually all foreign transfers into Georgia, as well as commercial services provided by embassies under service contracts.

Clearly, this was not the authorities’ intention, nor was it necessary for them.

That is why they have now proposed another amendment to exclude such contracts from the scope of the grants law. However, it is drafted so poorly and vaguely that further changes will likely be needed.

But that is not the main issue. The core aim of the repressive law has not changed. Independent civil society organisations and media outlets will still be unable to receive funding.

I am surprised that anyone expected Georgian Dream to introduce any real easing of the law on grants.”

Nona Kurdovanidze, lawyer:

“In 2025, it was the same. Amendments were introduced to the law on grants, but additional changes were soon needed to correct ‘mistakes’.

The explanatory note to the new amendments says the restrictions did not apply to diplomatic missions, consular offices and international organisations accredited in Georgia. However, it also admits the wording allowed for different interpretations, which is why clarifications have been proposed.

In reality, this new draft — like the previous ones — is again poorly written, allowing for dozens of possible interpretations.”

What has changed in Georgia’s grants law