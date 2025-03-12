Luxury at others' expense: How Georgian scammers deceived over 6,000 people worldwide

fraudulent call center in Georgia

Georgian investigative journalists, in collaboration with colleagues from international media, uncovered a fraudulent call center in Georgia that deceitfully tricked people worldwide into handing over large sums of money.

Journalists discovered that this call center was located in the heart of Tbilisi, just 300 meters from the State Security Service building. The center employed young people from Georgia who were proficient in foreign languages. They called people all over the world, offering to invest in various financial schemes, thereby stealing their money.

The investigative report reveals that over the past 3 years, Georgian scammers deceived more than 6,100 people and stole at least 35.3 million dollars.

With the stolen money, they led a luxurious lifestyle, traveling, hosting lavish weddings and parties, and buying expensive jewelry.

The investigation, coordinated by the international Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), involved more than 30 journalists from different countries. From Georgia, the investigation was carried out by Studio Monitor, Ai Faktii and Squander Detector.

Cover photo: ⒸSquander Detector