Georgian businessman and former associate of Ivanishvili arrested in courtroom

Giorgi Chikvaidze arrested in Georgia

In Georgia, businessman Giorgi Chikvaidze, a former associate and now opponent of the honorary chairman of the “Georgian Dream” party and the country’s informal leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili, was arrested in the courtroom.

Giorgi Chikvaidze is accused of embezzling large sums of money. The court changed its previous decision and ordered that the businessman be remanded in custody instead of the previously set bail.

Judge Iza Kelenjgeridze explained this by stating that the defendant could evade justice, in other words, flee.

Giorgi Chikvaidze, in turn, called the judge a “slave of Mursidze” and promised to do everything to ensure that sanctions were imposed against her.

This refers to Levan Mursidze — an influential Georgian judge and member of the High Council of Justice, who was sanctioned by the US in 2023 “in connection with involvement in corrupt activities.”

An investigation into Giorgi Chikvaidze and his partner Irakli Papiashvili was initiated based on a complaint from the company ELT Building regarding the fraudulent embezzlement of large sums belonging to the company.

Chikvaidze, who supported the “Georgian Dream” party for many years and later became an active participant in protests against it, claims that the charges against him are politically motivated persecution by the authorities.

Additionally, according to the businessman, he has evidence that confirms the ties between Bidzina Ivanishvili, the “Georgian Dream,” and Russian intelligence services.