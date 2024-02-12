The health condition of the detained opposition figure has worsened

The case of Gubad Ibadoglu

The health of Azerbaijani opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who has been imprisoned for seven months, has worsened. His blood sugar level has not decreased. His lawyer believes that Ibadoglu should be transferred to the Treatment Center of the Penitentiary Service, but they have not been able to arrange this yet.

The health condition of Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Welfare of Azerbaijan and an economist, remains serious. This was reported by his brother, Galib Togrul.

“After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusion followed by a month of drug treatment. Due to elevated blood sugar levels, he experienced a vein blockage. Additionally, he has lost a significant amount of weight during his 7-month detention, attributed to the stress he endured and the lack of clean air,” stated the oppositionist’s brother.

“He is already on two high doses of medication and receives insulin injections throughout the day. Additionally, he takes separate medication to regulate his heart rate. Despite this, his pulse remains consistently high,” added Zibeyda Sadigova, Ibadoglu’s lawyer.

She posted on her Facebook page that the politician should be transferred to the Main Medical Department of the Penitentiary Service, but they have been unable to accomplish this.

“Gubad Ibadoglu will be taken to the Medical Center for 10 days. After receiving one hour of intravenous treatment, he will be returned to his cell. There is indeed a facility called the Medical Center, where patients are placed under the full supervision of a doctor. After complete recovery, they are returned to the isolation center. However, this protocol, unfortunately, does not apply to Gubad Ibadoglu,” Sadigova concluded.

The Penitentiary Service has declined to comment on the situation regarding Gubad Ibadoglu.

In a week, the second extension of the investigation into Gubad Ibadoglu’s case will end. However, according to his brother, Galib Togrul, no investigative actions have been undertaken for the past 3 months.

Gubad Ibadoglu was detained on July 23, 2023, on charges of manufacturing counterfeit money (Article 204.3.1 of the AR Criminal Code) and disseminating religious extremist materials (Article 167-3.1 of the AR Criminal Code). He faces up to 17 years in prison for these charges.

On July 24, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku issued a decision for pre-trial detention lasting 3 months and 26 days against the oppositionist. On November 16, his arrest was extended for an additional 3 months.

He denies the charges and asserts that his arrest was politically motivated. Both local and international human rights organizations regard Gubad Ibadoglu as a political prisoner and urge the government to release him. They believe that his arrest is aimed at silencing his efforts to expose corruption within the highest levels of the Azerbaijani government.