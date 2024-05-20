Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, May 20, Georgia. The UK's Minister of State has urged the Georgian parliament to "listen to its allies, uphold the president's veto, and withdraw the 'foreign agents' law"
● “This law shall be in force only for the day it comes into effect” – this is the only amendment that Georgia president Salome Zourabichvili made to the government’s law on transparency of foreign influence, broadly known as the “foreign agents law”, in her remarks enclosed in the veto package sent to the parliament on Saturday. “The law cannot be improved,” as it is “unconstitutional, and therefore anti-Georgian, anti-European, and anti-democratic.” Therefore, the president concludes, there is no alternative but to withdraw this law. Today, the president’s veto will be considered by the parliamentary bureau, which is expected to include it on the agenda for the next plenary sessions.
● Salome Zourabichvili has written a letter to Emmanuel Macron, inviting him to visit Georgia on the country’s Independence Day, May 26. She says a visit by Macron to Georgia was initially planned for September, before the parliamentary elections, “But now it is not only Georgia that is at stake,” she said. The French president has not yet responded to her invitation.
● However, Macron posted on Meta, expressing “deep concern” on behalf of himself and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the Georgian ruling party’s decision to pass the “foreign agents” law, stating that it signifies a deviation from the European path.
● Nusrat Ghani, British Minister of State: “Great Britain supports President Zourabichvili’s
veto of Georgia’s foreign influence legislation. The law is contrary to the Georgian people’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. I urge the Georgian parliament to heed their allies’ concerns and not overturn the veto and withdraw this legislation”.
● Chair of the Helsinki Commission Joe Wilson: “The situation in Georgia is heartbreaking. The Georgian people are an embodiment of freedom and continue to inspire Americans. Sadly, the pro-Russian [Georgian Dream] government is going against patriotic Georgians who reject life in the Kremlin’s dark ages. The repression of freedom-loving Georgians must stop, and the U.S. stands firm in calling for a return of democratic norms and values.”
Monday, May 20, Azerbaijan. Before his death, Iran's President, along with Ilham Aliyev, opened shared hydraulic facilities on the Aras River border
● The most discussed topic in Azerbaijani social media is the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian following a helicopter crash yesterday.
● President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, expressed his deep concern over the news of the helicopter crash that occurred after his farewell with President Raisi. He offered prayers and support to Iran: “Azerbaijan, as a neighboring, friendly, and brotherly country, is ready to provide any assistance.”
● Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran had met at the border to inaugurate two hydroelectric facilities on the Aras River, with a combined capacity of 280 MW: Khudaferin with 200 MW and Giz Galasi with 80 MW.
● President Aliyev commented on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation, calling it a promising event that could lead to a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan.
● The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line has been reopened. The expansion project, which started last year, aims to handle 6.5 million tons of cargo annually and transport up to 1 million passengers.
● Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed contracts worth $60 million in the economic sector. Agreements on joint productions are expected to supply both countries’ markets and expand into other markets, according to Sergey Rachkov, head of the standing commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.
● The Days of Tajikistan Culture have begun in Baku, featuring film screenings and a concert by Tajik artists scheduled for May 23 in Ganja.
● In Azerbaijan, there is a proposal to hold parents accountable for “profiting from child TikTokers”. Mehriban Zeynalova, head of a shelter for trafficking victims, advocates for updating the criteria for identifying human trafficking victims to align with modern trends.
Monday, May 20, Armenia. Opposition MPs were barred from the border village of Kirants, where the Azerbaijan border demarcation is underway
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence telegram to Iran’s spiritual leader regarding the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation. On behalf of the government and the people,
Pashinyan expressed sincere regret over “the tragic death of my dear friend and colleague, the president,” and wished strength and resilience to the government and people of Iran.
● Opposition deputies were denied entry to the border village of Kiranats, where delimitation and demarcation processes are ongoing. Six deputies arrived in the Tavush region to support protesting villagers, but were blocked by police.
● Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan called on the head of the National Security Service (NSS) and the Prosecutor General to hold accountable those who call him a “Kremlin agent.”
He says he filed a defamation complaint as far back as April 29, but it has not yet been processed. Galstanyan is the leader of large-scale rallies in Armenia that protest against “territorial concessions to Azerbaijan” and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan.
● One Run Marathon in Yerevan: The One Run marathon in Yerevan is over. The youngest participant was 6 years old, and the oldest was over 70.
All participants received commemorative prizes, and winners received additional awards, such as certificates for free sports training and gift cards for sports stores.
This year, the run took place simultaneously in 16 countries, with over 180,000 participants.
