Georgian PM accused the European Commissioner of threats

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claims an EU Commissioner threatened him with physical violence in a phone conversation, citing the recent assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“Specifically, in the conversation, the EU Commissioner listed a series of measures that Western politicians might take after overcoming the veto on the transparency law [on foreign influence], and while listing these measures, he mentioned: ‘You saw what happened to Fico, and you should be very careful,‘” Kobakhidze recounted.

The assassination attempt on Robert Fico occurred on May 15. Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer, fired several shots at him, but the Prime Minister survived. Fico has frequently criticized NATO and Western policies towards Ukraine, asserting that Slovakia would not ratify documents for Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

“Society is watching the developments around the transparency law and sees that several high-ranking foreign politicians do not shy away from openly blackmailing the Georgian people and their elected government.

We have long grown accustomed to such insulting blackmail, and it has essentially lost its relevance for both society and the authorities,” says Irakli Kobakhidze.

He said the threat made in the conversation with the EU Commissioner shocked him.

Kobakhidze once again mentioned the Global Party of War—a mysterious organization that, according to the Georgian government, aims to prolong the war in Ukraine and spread it to other countries.

“I want to emphasize that according to preliminary information, the intelligence services of one of the countries that are particularly closely linked to the Global War Party are behind the attack on the Slovak Prime Minister.

The parallel drawn with the attempted assassination of Robert Fitzo reminds us that in the person of the Global War Party we are dealing with an extremely dangerous force that will do anything to bring chaos to Georgia.

But I am sure that this time their plans will not succeed and Georgia will definitely preserve peace and political stability,” Kobakhidze states.

