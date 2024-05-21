"They speak the language of blackmail." Georgia's government response to the US proposal

Georgian Dream’s response

The ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” issued a statement in response to the MEGOBARI Act, which offers Georgia visa liberalization, economic and military support, and other incentives if it abandons its anti-democratic course. The Georgian government perceives this proposal as blackmail.

The statement from “Georgian Dream” underscores that the American bill has not yet been passed, and its prospects of adoption are “highly uncertain.” The party adds that similar special bills regarding Georgia have been initiated twice in the US Congress in recent years, but nothing has materialized from them. However, “Georgian Dream” continues, the new bill has already provided fertile ground for “speculations by Georgian radicals.”

“First and foremost, it should be noted that both the adoption of the ‘transparency of NGOs’ law and criticism from American officials have their objective reasons. For many years, Georgia has had to live in a state of so-called polarization, in which externally funded NGOs play a key role.

Furthermore, since November 2020, NGOs have attempted to stage revolutions in Georgia twice already. Moreover, throughout all these years, our country has been the target of constant attacks from a number of American politicians and officials, prompting Georgian authorities to respond with appropriate rhetoric,” the statement reads.

According to “Georgian Dream,” the improvement of Georgian-American relations depends entirely on the correct actions of the American side, “which require not promises with uncertain prospects and offensive blackmail but a demonstration of respect for the Georgian state and the Georgian people.”

“Unfortunately, a number of American politicians and officials continue to make mistake after mistake and once again speak to Georgia in the language of blackmail,” the party asserts.

According to its version, the highly unpopular “transparency of NGOs” law was adopted to “calm the country” and effectively prevent a revolution:

“Since 2020, NGOs have already attempted to stage a revolution in this country twice, and we cannot wait for a third attempt.”

“This law is not a bargaining chip for us, but an effective means of protecting Georgia’s sovereignty, and we cannot trade the sovereignty of the country under any circumstances. We also cannot leave unjust attacks on Georgia unanswered. This is our responsibility to the Georgian people, who have given us the mandate to govern the country,” the statement asserts.

“Georgian Dream” believes that a respectful attitude towards Georgia should be expressed very differently than what the US is currently doing. Specifically:

The US should prove through actions that it is a strategic partner of Georgia, particularly by providing visa liberalization for Georgian citizens and signing a free trade agreement without any conditions. According to the bill, the US could have done this earlier but showed indifference towards Georgia and its people.

The US could invest in Georgia’s economy, as it last did between 2009 and 2011 when it needed to save the Saakashvili regime from economic collapse.

The US could ensure a change in NGO behavior, particularly stopping their policy of not recognizing the legitimacy of the Georgian government and abandoning revolutionary plans.

The use of the European Union as a constant tool of blackmail against Georgia should be stopped, and negotiations with Georgia should be open by the end of the year, thus restoring fairness towards Georgia in relation to Ukraine, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“If they do all this, there will be no need for the ‘Transparency of NGOs’ law, and we will no longer have to respond to unfair statements. However, if NGOs do not stop their revolutionary attempts, do not cease attacking the Orthodox Church, supporting religious extremism, promoting political intervention with a religious undertone, LGBT propaganda, drug propaganda, attempting to undermine state institutions, and creating obstacles for economic projects, and if attacks on Georgia by a number of American politicians and officials continue, then we will need the ‘transparency’ law to defend ourselves. Accordingly, today there is no alternative to adopting the ‘transparency of NGOs’ law.

Our partners can significantly rebuild relations within a year. If they realize this, relations will improve very quickly, but if they continue to act with the same approach towards Georgia, it will harm the interests of both Georgia and America.

As stated before, everything is in the hands of our partners, and Georgia, as a small country, cannot change anything unilaterally. Therefore, we should hope that rational thinking prevails in America, which will benefit both countries,” concludes “Georgian Dream” in its statement.

If the Georgian government abandons its anti-democratic course, the US will consider providing Georgia with a significant military and trade package as well as visa liberalization. This is outlined in a bill prepared by US Congressman Joe Wilson, as reported by POLITICO.

According to the bill, Washington could sign a comprehensive economic and security support package for Georgia if its government renounces its increasingly anti-Western rhetoric and halts its backsliding on human rights.

The US would begin negotiations to establish a “robust preferential trade regime” if Georgia meets key political criteria.

Visa liberalization for Georgian citizens is also a possibility.

Additionally, the bill instructs US officials to develop a military aid package for Georgia, including “the provision of security and defense equipment ideally suited for territorial defense against Russian aggression, along with operations involving appropriate training, maintenance, and support elements.”

On May 20, POLITICO also reported that another bill will be introduced in the US Congress, proposing the freezing of assets and visa bans for those Georgian government representatives who supported the “foreign agents” bill modeled after Russia’s.